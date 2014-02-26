CREMATORY: in streaming ''Destination '' dall'omonimo nuovo album

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video di Destination, brano dei Crematory e titletrack del loro nuovo album in arrivo il 2 maggio per la RPM-ROAR.
Tracklist:
01. Destination
02. The Future Is A Lonely Place
03. Welt Aus Glas
04. My Girlfriend's Girlfriend
05. After Isolation
06. My Own Private God
07. Days Without Sun
08. Deep In The Silence
09. Banished Forever
10. Ashes Of Despair
11. Toxic Touch
12. Das Letzte Ticket
Bonus Tracks - Special Edition:
01. Tote Blumen
02. Fail Of Misery
03. Days Without Sun
04. Welt Aus Glas