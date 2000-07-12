KMFDM: in arrivo un EP e un album

|
Gli KFDM hanno annunciato, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, la futura pubblicazione di un EP, Yeah!, composto da 5 tracce comprendenti nuovo materiale e dei remix e disponibile dal 23 giugno, ed inoltre di un nuovo album, previsto per il mese di agosto. A supporto di queste due uscite è stato previsto un tour europeo, lo KMFDM Hell Yeah! 2017 Tour di cui non sono ancora state annunciate date nel nostro Paese, e un'altra tournée americana.
Ecco di seguito il comunicato:
"Please sit down, as I've got news to share that's going to literally melt your face! I'm happy to say that you are the first to learn about our upcoming 'KMFDM Hell Yeah! 2017 Tour' and two new releases! That's right ladies and gentlemen, we'll be releasing Yeah!, a 5-track EP of new songs and remixes on June 23rd, followed by a full-length album in August. The UK tour will be supported by Intertia and Lord Of The Lost, and the US tour will be supported by ohGr and Lord Of The Lost!"