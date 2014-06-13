YOB: completato il nuovo album

|
Il trio doom metal statunitense degli YOB comunica di aver concluso le fasi di registrazione del nuovo ed ottavo album della carriera, successore di Clearing The Path To Ascend. Il disco, secondo quanto svelato, conterrà sei tracce co-prodotte dalla band e registrate col produttore Billy Barnett presso i Gung Ho Studio (Oregon), con un missaggio a cura di Heba Kadry (The Mars Volta, Diamanda Galas, Slowdive).
Il disco, di cui non si conosce ancora il titolo, uscirà durante l'estate per la Relapse Records, con cui la band ha recentemente rinnovato l'accordo anche in vista di alcune ripubblicazioni. Ecco di seguito le parole del frontman Mike Schneidt:
"I have many, many albums in my collection that have been released by Relapse, and I’ve been a fan of their releases for nearly 30 years. We’re honored and excited to release our new album with Relapse. We can’t wait to get back at it and share this new music with our friends worldwide".
Seguiranno prossimamente ulteriori dettagli.