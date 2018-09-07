      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Curse of Autumn - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/12/20
HORNA
Kuoleman Kirjo

10/12/20
EDRAN
Clockwork - Overture

11/12/20
HEADS FOR THE DEAD
Into the Red

11/12/20
THE MAGIK WAY
Il Rinato

11/12/20
DES ROCS
This is Our Life (EP)

11/12/20
BRON
Pred Dverima Noci

11/12/20
DEMONIAC
So it Goes

11/12/20
CYRAX
Experiences

11/12/20
JACKYL
Family Reunion - Live In Kansas City

11/12/20
ISHVARA
Shape of Void to Come

CONCERTI

11/12/20
NANOWAR OF STEEL (SOSPESO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

18/12/20
DESTRUCTION + GUESTS (ANNULLATO!)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/12/20
SKANNERS + ARTHEMIS + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO
WITHERFALL: ecco il lyric video di ''Another Face''
09/12/2020 - 20:29 (62 letture)

Cristiano Elros
Mercoledì 9 Dicembre 2020, 23.27.12
1
Bel pezzo devo dire, soprattutto il finale. Forse tra i tre è quello più tipicamente Witherfall.
RECENSIONI
81
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/12/2020 - 20:29
WITHERFALL: ecco il lyric video di ''Another Face''
20/11/2020 - 18:10
WITHERFALL: online il video ufficiale di ''As I Lie Awake''
06/11/2020 - 16:25
WITHERFALL: primi dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Curse of Autumn''
15/03/2019 - 17:58
WITHERFALL: online un nuovo video
01/03/2019 - 19:58
WITHERFALL: presentata la versione acustica di ''Ode To Despair''
08/02/2019 - 16:06
WITHERFALL: a marzo un nuovo EP
21/11/2018 - 18:23
WITHERFALL: online il lyric video di 'Vintage'
26/10/2018 - 16:54
WITHERFALL: disponibile il nuovo brano ''Shadows''
05/10/2018 - 18:56
WITHERFALL: disponibile il video del secondo singolo
07/09/2018 - 11:51
WITHERFALL: online il video del nuovo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/12/2020 - 00:22
PRODUCT OF HATE: a febbraio il secondo disco ‘‘You Brought This War’’, ascolta la titletrack
10/12/2020 - 00:22
SAILLE: firmano con Black Lion Records, nuovo album nel 2021
10/12/2020 - 00:20
PERFECT PLAN: ascolta la titletrack dell’ultimo album ‘‘Time for a Miracle’’ suonata dal vivo
10/12/2020 - 00:19
DEEDS OF FLESH: tutto il nuovo album ‘‘Nucleus’’ è ascoltabile in streaming
09/12/2020 - 21:15
NYTT LAND: firmano con la Napalm Records
09/12/2020 - 20:42
AMARANTHE: posticipato a gennaio 2022 il tour con i Beyond the Black
09/12/2020 - 20:38
AMON ACID: a febbraio uscirà ''Paradigm Shift'' per la Regain Records
09/12/2020 - 20:23
NIGHTFALL: ecco altri dettagli dal nuovo album, guarda il video di ''Darkness Forever''
09/12/2020 - 20:20
EKTOMORF: pubblicano il video di ''And the Dead Will Walk''
09/12/2020 - 19:35
RIVERS OF NIHIL: a Milano nel 2021 con gli Archspire per il ''Rising Merch Faces of Death Tour''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     