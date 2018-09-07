WITHERFALL: ecco il lyric video di ''Another Face''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il lyric video di Another Face, brano degli heavy/power metaller Witherfall tratto dal loro nuovo disco, Curse of Autumn, in uscita il 5 marzo 2021 per la Century Media Records.
Tracklist:
01. Deliver Us Into The Arms Of Eternal Silence
02. The Last Scar
03. As I Lie Awake
04. Another Face
05. Tempest
06. Curse Of Autumn
07. The Unyielding Grip Of Each Passing Day
08. The Other Side Of Fear
09. The River
10. … And They All Blew Away
11. Long Time (Acoustic Version)