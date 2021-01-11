LIVLOS: firmano per la Napalm Records, al lavoro sul nuovo album

|
La Napalm Records ha rivelato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i death metaller danesi LIVLØS. Contestualmente è stato reso noto che la band è attualmente al lavoro sul nuovo album.
Qui potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band a riguardo.
"We are immensely proud to sign with such a great label as Napalm Records as well as Napalm Events and Iron Avantgarde Publishing! The label alone has provided us with multiple records that have essentially aided in shaping the sound of LIVLØS over the years - and even before the band was started! We look forward to a long and prosperous adventure with our new family and to taking the LIVLØS name even further!"