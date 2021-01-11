      Privacy Policy
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/01/21
VOODOO CIRCLE
Locked & Loaded

15/01/21
MASS MADNESS
Innerbeast

15/01/21
EDENBRIDGE
The Chronicles of Eden Part 2 (Best Of)

15/01/21
BE THE WOLF
Torino

15/01/21
DRAGONY
Viribus Unitis

15/01/21
15/01/21
BHLEG
Odhin

15/01/21
COLDUN
Grand Sun Ritual

15/01/21
MINAS MORGUL
Heimkehr

15/01/21
ACCEPT
Too Mean To Die

CONCERTI

14/01/21
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER + RINGS OF SATURN + VISCERA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/01/21
SHADOW OF INTENT + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/02/21
MAGNUM + GUEST TBA (CANCELLATA)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

12/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

13/02/21
VENOM INC. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/02/21
IMONOLITH + TBA
BARRIO'S CAFE - MILANO

18/02/21
IMONOLITH + LOGICAL TERROR
MK LIVE - CARPI (MO)

19/02/21
THE DEAD DAISIES
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

20/02/21
ANCIENT + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
LIVLOS: firmano per la Napalm Records, al lavoro sul nuovo album
11/01/2021 - 10:17 (35 letture)

ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/01/2021 - 15:36
LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT: tutti i dettagli del nuovo ''LTE3''
11/01/2021 - 14:10
MOL: album in arrivo su Nuclear Blast, disponibile un video
11/01/2021 - 14:03
LINISTIT: album a marzo, ascolta ''Dream of Death''
11/01/2021 - 10:44
FURIOUS TRAUMA: ecco il video di ''Ultimate Divine''
11/01/2021 - 10:29
MARSHA ZAZULA: scomparsa la co-fondatrice di Megaforce Records
11/01/2021 - 10:21
ALLEGAEON: in streaming la versione acustica di ''In Flanders Fields''
11/01/2021 - 10:11
ANNISOKAY: ecco il nuovo singolo ''The Cocaines Got Your Tongue''
11/01/2021 - 10:01
WEREWOLVES: presentano il singolo ''Crushgasm''
11/01/2021 - 09:56
AGE OF WOE: a febbraio il nuovo album, ascolta ''A Feral Swarm''
11/01/2021 - 00:23
TRAGEDIAN: ascolta ‘‘Bringer of Dreams’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Seven Dimensions’’
 
