NAD SYLVAN: ecco il secondo singolo dal nuovo album solista

Il cantante americano Nad Sylvan
ha reso disponibili i dettagli del suo quarto album solista.
Il disco, intitolato Spiritus Mundi
, uscirà il 9 aprile per la InsideOut Music
. Di seguito potete vedere il video del primo singolo The Fisherman
, brano basato sull'omonimo poema del poeta irlandese W.B. Yeats.
Invece a questo link
è possibile godere del primo estratto You've Got to Find a Way
.“No one is a prophet in their own land”.
W.B Yeats, the famous Irish poet penned the poem “The Fisherman” in 1914 that this song is based on. At this point in time, he felt misunderstood by his contemporaries, just like I have done growing up in a small minded world. Yeats poems are filled with double and hidden messages. So is this video.