TRICK OR TREAT: i dettagli di ''A Creepy Night Live'' e il nuovo singolo con Chiara Tricarico

|
La formazione power metal italiana dei Trick or Treat ha annunciato per l'8 dicembre 2023 il disco dal vivo A Creepy Night Live, in uscita per Scarlet Records.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Intro/Creepy Symphony
2. Have a Nice Judgment Day
3. Loser Song
4. Aquarius: Diamond Dust
5. The Great Escape
6. Tears Against Your Smile (con Chiara Tricarico)
7. Cloudrider
8. Hungarian Hangover
9. Libra: One Hundred Dragons Force
10. Take Your Chance (con Michele Luppi)
11. Rabbits’ Hill
12. Crazy
13. Like Donald Duck
14. When the Lights Fade Out (Santa’s in Trouble) (con Tommy Johansson)
Il primo singolo scelto per presentare l'album è Tears Against Your Smile, brano che vede la partecipazione di Chiara Tricarico: