KILL THE THRILL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Autophagie''

Il gruppo post-punk/industrial metal Kill the Thrill pubblicherà il nuovo disco Autophagie il 26 gennaio 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
French post-punk / industrial metal band KILL THE THRILL have been creating music as far back as 1989. Over the years, a few line-up changes have been observed, yet members Marylin Tognolli and Nicolas Dick have been prolifically creating atmospheric and bleak sonic landscapes with poignant lyricism ever since the band's genesis.
With ‘Autophagie’, KILL THE THRILL once again immerse the listener into a realm of abrasive hypnotic artistry. A cacophony of turbulent, noisy soundscapes meander throughout the album, with Nicolas's mesmerizing vocal lines hauntingly delivered at a frenzied pace. This turbulent journey is anchored by subtle yet resolute rhythmic percussions that serve as a guiding force, allowing the listener to traverse this tumultuous auditory landscape with a sense of purpose, even as the surrounding elements cascade over the senses.
Listening to 'Autophagie', you could imagine a scenario where SWANS have taken a distinctive turn, crafting an album steeped in dreary, French lyrics.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la trackist è la seguente:
01. Tout Va Bien Se Terminer (08:53)
02. A La Dérive (05:36)
03. Le Dernier Train (10:30)
04. Autophagie (04:21)
05. Capitan (09:21)
06. Cluster Headache (05:38)
07. Les Enfants Brûlent (04:10)
08. Je Suis Là (05:40)
09. Ahan (05:47)
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video per la titletrack.