GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ascolta ''The Fifth Force of Nature'' con Bruce Dickinson dal nuovo album

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La Graham Bonnet Band pubblicherà il prossimo 26 marzo 2027 un nuovo album, Circuit Breaker, tramite l’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. No One Is Talking
2. Feel the Power
3. The Captain (con Kai Hansen)
4. Landslide
5. The Fifth Force of Nature (con Bruce Dickinson)
6. Wait for the Day to Break (con Roger Glover)
7. Flame and Fire
8. No One Sang for Rory
9. Vengeance is Mine
10. Circuit Breaker
11. Till the End
The Fifth Force of Nature, che vede la partecipazione del frontman degli Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson, è il primo singolo promozionale: