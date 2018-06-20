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GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ascolta ''The Fifth Force of Nature'' con Bruce Dickinson dal nuovo album
13/10/2026 - 23:07 (221 letture)

Rob Fleming
Mercoledì 14 Ottobre 2026, 15.43.38
4
Applausi convinti (e anche un pò invidiosi)
progster78
Mercoledì 14 Ottobre 2026, 12.56.32
3
Beth-Ami Heavenstone,la dolce metà di Bonnet.
Rob Fleming
Mercoledì 14 Ottobre 2026, 12.44.22
2
No! Invece lo diciamo! Anzi lo chiediamo! Mi ricordate chi è LA bassista? (il pezzo non è male, dai. 7-)
progster78
Mercoledì 14 Ottobre 2026, 11.57.33
1
Voglio bene a tutti e due ma \'sto pezzo è abbastanza ostico...per non dire altro.
RECENSIONI
73
75
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/10/2026 - 23:07
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ascolta ''The Fifth Force of Nature'' con Bruce Dickinson dal nuovo album
13/04/2022 - 10:51
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: il video di ''Uncle John'' dal nuovo album ‘‘Day Out in Nowhere’’
09/03/2022 - 00:09
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘Day Out in Nowhere’’ e pubblicano un nuovo brano
21/07/2021 - 00:06
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: rivelano il nuovo chitarrista
09/01/2021 - 19:12
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: in estate uscirà un nuovo disco
17/11/2020 - 17:39
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: al lavoro su un nuovo disco
12/07/2019 - 18:02
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ''Into the Night'' dal nuovo ''Live in Tokyo 2017''
29/05/2019 - 18:31
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: a luglio il nuovo live album
28/07/2018 - 12:04
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ecco il video di 'Livin' in Suspicion'
20/06/2018 - 20:15
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: in streaming un nuovo brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/10/2026 - 23:13
DREAM THEATER: al lavoro sul seguito di ''Parasomnia''
13/10/2026 - 23:00
FAKE NAMES: a breve il nuovo ''Punk Ruins'', ecco dettagli e singolo
09/10/2026 - 23:27
JUDAS PRIEST: Ian Hill si ritira, ecco il sostituto
09/10/2026 - 19:49
TRIVIUM: i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Crown in the Grave'', ecco la titletrack
04/10/2026 - 16:06
YES: guarda il video animato di ''Ariadne'' dall'ultimo disco
04/10/2026 - 16:03
STEVEN WILSON: ascolta l'inedita ''On Chapel Slope''
04/10/2026 - 15:59
HAUNT: il video della titletrack di ''Setting Course''
04/10/2026 - 15:49
ZEBRA: tornano con ''V'', ascolta il primo singolo
01/10/2026 - 23:32
VENOM: addio a Cronos
28/09/2026 - 16:03
VANISHING POINT: a novembre esce ''Eremition'', ascolta il primo singolo
 
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