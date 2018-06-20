GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ascolta ''The Fifth Force of Nature'' con Bruce Dickinson dal nuovo album

13/10/2026 - 23:07 (221 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 4 Applausi convinti (e anche un pò invidiosi) 3 Beth-Ami Heavenstone,la dolce metà di Bonnet. 2 No! Invece lo diciamo! Anzi lo chiediamo! Mi ricordate chi è LA bassista? (il pezzo non è male, dai. 7-) 1 Voglio bene a tutti e due ma \'sto pezzo è abbastanza ostico...per non dire altro.