FAKE NAMES: a breve il nuovo ''Punk Ruins'', ecco dettagli e singolo

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I Fake Names hanno annunciato il loro terzo album, Punk Ruins, in uscita per Epitaph Records in data 23 ottobre 2026.
La formazione della band comprende ora Brian Baker e Michael Hampton alle chitarre, Dennis Lyxzén alla voce, Johnny Temple al basso e una new entry dietro le pelli, ossia il batterista Mario Rubalcaba.
Il disco è stato registrato presso gli studi Electrical Audio di Chicago (USA) insieme al produttore Matthew Barnhardy.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Until It's Normal
02. Good Old Days
03. Punk Ruins
04. Cover the Distance
05. What I Tell Myself
06. Diamond Buzz
07. Language Lost
08. Beautiful Scars
09. If You Could See Me Today
10. The Little Wonders
11. Scream
12. Paradise
Il primo singolo, If You Could See Me Today, è ascoltabile di seguito: