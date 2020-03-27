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NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/10/26
FATE UNBURIED
Neraspeme

23/10/26
FAKE NAMES
Punk Ruins

23/10/26
POLYPHIA
Be Not Afraid

23/10/26
PRIEST
Altered State Police

23/10/26
FORBIDDEN
Forbidden

23/10/26
THE FLOWER KINGS
Hope

30/10/26
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
Perfecth

30/10/26
ENSLAVED
Mið

30/10/26
MINISTRY
Hate to Go – Take Out or Delivery

06/11/26
CULT OF LUNA
In the Shadow of Your Shadow

CONCERTI

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
FAKE NAMES: a breve il nuovo ''Punk Ruins'', ecco dettagli e singolo
13/10/2026 - 23:00 (112 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/10/2026 - 23:00
FAKE NAMES: a breve il nuovo ''Punk Ruins'', ecco dettagli e singolo
16/11/2022 - 12:37
FAKE NAMES: a marzo esce il secondo album, ''Expendables''
27/03/2020 - 11:37
FAKE NAMES: a maggio il debutto discografico del nuovo supergruppo punk
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/10/2026 - 23:13
DREAM THEATER: al lavoro sul seguito di ''Parasomnia''
13/10/2026 - 23:07
GRAHAM BONNET BAND: ascolta ''The Fifth Force of Nature'' con Bruce Dickinson dal nuovo album
09/10/2026 - 23:27
JUDAS PRIEST: Ian Hill si ritira, ecco il sostituto
09/10/2026 - 19:49
TRIVIUM: i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Crown in the Grave'', ecco la titletrack
04/10/2026 - 16:06
YES: guarda il video animato di ''Ariadne'' dall'ultimo disco
04/10/2026 - 16:03
STEVEN WILSON: ascolta l'inedita ''On Chapel Slope''
04/10/2026 - 15:59
HAUNT: il video della titletrack di ''Setting Course''
04/10/2026 - 15:49
ZEBRA: tornano con ''V'', ascolta il primo singolo
01/10/2026 - 23:32
VENOM: addio a Cronos
28/09/2026 - 16:03
VANISHING POINT: a novembre esce ''Eremition'', ascolta il primo singolo
 
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