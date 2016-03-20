     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Matt Montgomery
Clicca per ingrandire
Rob Nicholson
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/02/24
FRAGMENT SOUL
Galois Paradox

02/02/24
IGNIS ABSCONDITUS
Golden Horses Of A Dying Future

02/02/24
METH.
SHAME

02/02/24
DWARROWDELF
The Fallen Leaves

02/02/24
SOLBRUD
IIII

02/02/24
BARATRO
The Sweet Smell of Unrest

02/02/24
PERSEFONE
Lingua Ignota: Part I (EP)

02/02/24
NECROWRETCH
Swords of Dajjal

02/02/24
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN
Häxan Sabaoth

02/02/24
ARTILLERY
Raw Live (At Copenhell)

CONCERTI

31/01/24
SLOWDIVE
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

31/01/24
FÖLLAKZOID
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

01/02/24
BRUTALISMUS 3000
FABRIQUE, VIA FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

01/02/24
IMPIETY + NIHILO + HELLDRIFTER
FREAKOUT CLUB VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

02/02/24
GUTALAX + GUINEAPIG + MEMBRANCE
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/24
ENDLESS HIGHWAY FEST
SKULLS CLUB, STRADA DEGLI ANGARIARI 25 - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

02/02/24
VINTAGE VIOLENCE + CALZEENI + MONOLITE
TRAFFIC LIVE CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

02/02/24
SLOWDIVE
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA

02/02/24
DEXTER WARD + ANGEL MARTYR + SPEED KILLS
MONSTERS A-LIVE, VIA DINO SACCENTI 33 - PRATO

02/02/24
ELECTROCUTION + UNDERTAKERS + FINGERNAILS
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA
ROB ZOMBIE: Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery lascia la band, ecco il sostituto
31/01/2024 - 00:19 (44 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
s.v.
45
68
79
89
ARTICOLI
27/10/2022
Articolo
ROB ZOMBIE
Devil's Eyes - Tra il palco e lo schermo
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
31/01/2024 - 00:19
ROB ZOMBIE: Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery lascia la band, ecco il sostituto
28/06/2022 - 00:19
ROB ZOMBIE: guarda il video di ‘‘Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass’’
13/03/2021 - 09:44
ROB ZOMBIE: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Crow Killer Blues''
29/01/2021 - 10:29
ROB ZOMBIE: in streaming il singolo ''The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man''
30/10/2020 - 14:56
ROB ZOMBIE: in arrivo ''The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy'', ascolta un brano
21/07/2018 - 00:50
ROB ZOMBIE: firmato accordo con la Nuclear Blast Records
12/07/2018 - 09:50
MARILYN MANSON: online la cover di ''Helter Skelter'' realizzata assieme a Rob Zombie
15/11/2016 - 19:58
ROB ZOMBIE: ecco un nuovo video
22/06/2016 - 19:56
ROB ZOMBIE: guarda il nuovo video
20/03/2016 - 10:13
ROB ZOMBIE: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/01/2024 - 00:08
TESTAMENT: in studio di registrazione prima di luglio
31/01/2024 - 00:02
TALISMAN: pubblicano l'inedito ''Save Our Love'' in onore di Marcel Jacob
30/01/2024 - 12:15
THANGRAM: ascolta il singolo ''Multiverse (The Cosmic Horizons)''
30/01/2024 - 12:10
APOTHEUS: online la clip di ''Alphae's Sons'' dall'ultimo disco
30/01/2024 - 11:53
VIOLET ETERNAL: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo dal debutto ''Reload the Violet''
30/01/2024 - 10:02
HIRAES: guarda il video di ''Dormant''
30/01/2024 - 09:42
NEKPΩN IAXEΣ: disponibile ''Genesis'' da ''Cosmogony''
30/01/2024 - 09:36
DEMANDE À LA POUSSIÈRE: i dettagli di ''Kintsugi'' in arrivo a maggio
30/01/2024 - 09:23
THORNBRIDGE: guarda la clip di ''Daydream Illusion'' dal nuovo album
30/01/2024 - 09:17
METALDAYS: cancellata l'edizione 2024 del festival sloveno
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     