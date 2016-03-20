|
Tempo di cambiamenti per la band di Rob Zombie: Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery, bassista dal 2006, ha annunciato il suo addio alla formazione statunitense, augurando il meglio ai propri compagni.
Montgomery lascia il gruppo dopo aver suonato su quattro album, partendo da Hellbilly Deluxe 2: Noble Jackals, Penny Dreadfuls and the Systematic Dehumanization of Cool del 2010 e arrivando all'ultimo The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, uscito nel 2021.
A sostituire Montgomery, un volto già noto ai fan del gruppo: Rob Zombie può riabbracciare infatti Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, membro fondatore della band che ha suonato sui primi tre album, ossia Hellbilly Deluxe: 13 Tales of Cadaverous Cavorting Inside the Spookshow International (1998), The Sinister Urge (2001) e Educated Horses (2006), lasciando poi il proprio posto esattamente a Montgomery per unirsi alla band di Ozzy Osbourne.