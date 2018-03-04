HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: annunciato il nuovo album ''Scorched Earth''

|
Il gruppo post-black metal Harakiri For The Sky pubblicherà il nuovo album Scorched Earth il 24 gennaio 2025 tramite AOP Records. La release è stata prodotta nei Kohlekeller Studio.
‘Scorched Earth’ came together after years of experimenting with untypical sounds, yet on the other hand trying to stay true to our original post black metal style. It still seemed like one crisis followed another. Our society is divided to its core and peace seems further away than ever in the last decades. This is what inspired the title of the new album: “Scorched Earth” is a snapshot of the world we are living in, a world that’s tragically broken.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Bruno Gonzalez mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Heal Me (feat. Tim Yatras / Austere)
2. Keep Me Longing
3. Without You I’m Just A Sad Song
4. No Graves But The Sea
5. With Autumn I’ll Surrender
6. I Was Just Another Promise You Couldn’t Keep
7. Too Late For Goodbyes (feat. Serena Cherry / Svalbarduk)
Bonus tracks:
8. Street Spirit (Fade Out) (feat. P.G. of GROZA) – Radiohead Cover
9. Elysian Fields (feat. Daniel Lang / Backwards Charm)
Prossimamente verrà pubblicato il primo singolo.