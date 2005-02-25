EYES: ad aprile il nuovo ''Spinner'', ascolta ''Better''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile vedere il video ufficiale che il gruppo metalcore/hardcore Eyes hanno realizzato per Better, brano estratto dal nuovo album Spinner in pubblicazione il 25 aprile 2025 tramite Prosthetic Records.
Through the lens of a fictional early 80s anime episode, vocalist Victor Kaas puts himself under the microscope, exploring events and emotions in his own life. SPINNER is heavily inspired by manga author Asano Inio, specifically his works Goodnight Punpun and Dead Dead Demon’s De De De Destruction. The cast of characters that Victor introduces us to across the course of the album serve as a proxy for unravelling and processing traumas in youth and early adulthood as he scrutinises his past self. The SPINNER universe that EYES have built is a place to escape to, to shake off demons and start anew from a place of acceptance.
As EYES approach a new chapter in their own story, they invite you to join them on the SPINNER adventure: embrace the immersive aesthetic as the tale unfolds and the characters come to life before your ears and eyes. SPINNER is an opportunity to explore our own demons, one turbo-charged, gutpunching song at a time.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. OP1
2. Better
3. The Captain
4. Deflating Rooms
5. Beelzebub, the Hypocrite
6. Save Face on a Regular Basis
7. Moving Day For the Overton Window
8. Clown
9. Money Mouth
10. Spinner