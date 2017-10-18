PRETTY MAIDS: annunciato un nuovo live album/DVD

|
I Pretty Maids hanno annunciato per il 10 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite i propri canali social, del loro nuovo live album/DVD Maid In Japan - Future World Live 30th Anniversary, sotto l'egida della Frontiers Music srl, nei formati di CD/DVD/Blu-Ray/LP e in digitale. Ulteriori dettagli verranno resi disponibili più avanti, ma, come si nota dalla tracklist, è incluso nella sua interezza l'album Future World.
Tracklist CD/DVD/Blu-Ray:
01. Fw30 (Intro)
02. Future World
03. We Came To Rock
04. Love Games
05. Yellow Rain
06. Loud ´N´proud
07. Rodeo
08. Needles In The Dark
09. Eye Of The Storm
10. Long Way To Go
11. Mother Of All Lies
12. Kingmaker
13. Bull’s Eye
14. Little Drops Of Heaven
15. Sin-Decade
DVD and Blu-Ray:
- The videos:
+Little Drops Of Heaven
+Mother Of All Lies
+Nuclear Boomerang
+My Soul To Take
+A Heart Without A Home
+Kingmaker
+Face The World
+Bull’s Eye
+Last Beauty On Earth
+Serpentine
+Will You Still Kiss Me (When I See You In Heaven)
- Balingen Documentary
- Japan Documentary