28/08/20
GUTVOID
Astral Bestiary

28/08/20
OMINOUS SCRITURES
The Fall of the Celestial Throne

28/08/20
TONY MITCHELL
Church of a Restless Soul

28/08/20
STORMBURST
Highway to Heaven

28/08/20
DEHA
A Fleur de Peau - III - A Fire That Does Not Burn

28/08/20
FROM ASHES TO NEW
Panic

28/08/20
TANNA
Storm in Paradise

28/08/20
OVER THE VOIDS
Hadal

28/08/20
CULTUS PROFANO
Accursed Possession

28/08/20
THE DEVIL`S TRADE
The Call of the Iron Peak

26/08/20
GRAHAM BONNET & ALCATRAZZ + GIRLSCHOOL + ASOMVEL
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/20
WOLFMOTHER + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR (SOSPESO)
PIAZZA DUOMO - PRATO

04/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA SINOPOLI) - ROMA

05/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
2DAYS PROG - VERUNO (NO)

06/09/20
VAN DER GRAAF GENERATOR
POLITEAMA GENOVESE - GENOVA

06/09/20
DISTRUZIONE + ULVEDHARR + HUMAN DECAY
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

10/09/20
THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

10/09/20
VADER + MASS WORSHIP
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

11/09/20
ATHEIST + CADAVER + SVART CROWN + FROM HELL
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

12/09/20
DOMINE + AEHTER VOID + CHAOS FACTORY
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)
ECLIPSE: in uscita a novembre il nuovo DVD/live album, ecco il primo estratto ''Viva la Victoria''
25/08/2020 - 16:54 (45 letture)

78
ARTICOLI
29/10/2019
Live Report
ECLIPSE + JUNKYARD DRIVE
Legend Club, Milano, 27/10/2019
22/11/2012
Live Report
MELENCOLIA ESTATICA + FROSTMOON ECLIPSE + UMBRA NOCTIS + FUNERA EDO + BLAZE OF SORROW + MALANOCTEM
Frost Black Festival II - CSA Grottarossa, Rimini, 17/11/2012
 
