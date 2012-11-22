ECLIPSE: in uscita a novembre il nuovo DVD/live album, ecco il primo estratto ''Viva la Victoria''

|
Gli Eclipse hanno annunciato per il 6 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo live album/DVD Viva la Victouria. Dei due concerti che compongono il disco, il primo è quello tenutosi a Göteborg il 21 dicembre 2019, mentre il secondo è lo show del primo aprile tenutosi il streaming e intitolato Live from the Quarantine.
Di seguito potete vedere il live video del brano Viva la Victoria e i formati disponibili.
. 2CD/DVD
. Blu-ray
. Triplo Vinile in edizione limitata
Tracklist:
CD1 - Live Göteborg
01. Viva La Victoria
02. Mary Leigh
03. Blood Wants Blood
04. The Storm
05. Vertigo
06. Jaded
07. Shelter Me
08. United
09. The Downfall Of Eden
10. When The Winter Ends
11. Take Me Home
12. Battlegrounds
CD2 - Live from the Quarantine
01. Black Rain
02. Blood Enemies
03. Stand On Your Feet
04. Runaways
05. I Don't Wanna Say I'm Sorry
06. Never Look Back
07. Driving One Of Your Cars (Studio Version)
08. The Downfall Of Eden (Acoustic Version)
09. When The Winter Ends (Acoustic Version)
10. Battlegrounds (Quarantine Live)
11. Driving One Of Your Cars (Quarantine Live)
12. Delirious (Quarantine Live)
LP bonus tracks:
Mary Leigh (Quarantine Live)
Hurt (Quarantine Live)