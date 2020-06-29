DRAGONY: a gennaio uscirà il nuovo album ''Viribus Unitis'', guarda il video di ''Gods of War''

|
I power metaller austriaci Dragony hanno annunciato per il 15 gennaio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Viribus Unitis.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del primo singolo Gods of War e leggere le dichiarazioni della band sul disco.
"Viribus Unitis", named after the official motto of Austrian Emperor Franz Josef, marks both a comeback to our musical roots as well as a next step into the future for Dragony, as we are returning to a "rock opera concept" album similar to our debut "Legends", but at the same time we have evolved musically and are delivering what we consider our heaviest and most diverse album to date.
The concept story of the album is deeply intertwined with the history of Austria and in particular with the end of the Habsburg monarchy, which is often romanticized in our collective consciousness. However, the story of "Viribus Unitis" presents a very fantastical, alternate timeline of these events, involving magic, crazy science, a demonically possessed Empress Sisi, zombie armies and of course: Cyberpunk Joseph.
The first single "Gods of War" is also the opening track of the album, and sets the stage for the story that is to come: The year is 1867, and Emperor Franz Josef of Austria is forced to accept the terms of the Austro-Hungarian Compromise after suffering losses in the Austro-Prussian War of 1866, effectively establishing the dual monarchy that became known as the "k. & k. Monarchy". In this situation, he is questioning whether his empire even has a future, or only its glorious past is left. The music for the song was co-written by Tommy Johansson from SABATON & MAJESTICA with his bandmate in SYMPHONY OF TRAGEDY, Tomas Svedin, with the vocal line and lyrics having been composed by our singer Siegfried.
We are thrilled to release this very special album on an Austrian label in Napalm Records, and hope that both old and new fans of Dragony will enjoy the brandnew songs!
Tracklist:
01. On The Blue Danube
02. Gods of War
03. Love You To Death
04. Magic
05. Darkness Within
06. A.E.I.O.U. (feat. Georg Neuhauser)
07. Viribus Unitis
08. Golden Dawn
09. Made of Metal (Cyberpunk Joseph)
10. Battle Royale
11. Legends Never Die
12. Haben Sie Wien Schon Bei Nacht Gesehn (Bonus Track)