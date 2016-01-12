BLOODBOUND: arriverà a fine maggio il nuovo album, ecco ''When Fate Is Calling''

|
I power metaller Bloodbound hanno annunciato per il 28 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite AFM Records, del loro nuovo album Creatures of the Dark Realm.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di When Fate Is Calling.
Tracklist:
01. The Creatures Preludium
02. Creatures Of The Dark Realm
03. When Fate is Calling
04. Ever Burning Flame
05. Eyes Come Alive
06. Death Will Lead The Way
07. Gathering Of Souls
08. Kill Or Be Killed
09. The Gargoyles Gate
10. March Into War
11. Face Of Evil
12. The Wicked And The Weak