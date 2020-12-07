GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES: ecco i dettagli di ''Hail to the Heroes'' ed il singolo ''Primeval Desire

Gli hard-rocker indiani Girish and the Chronicles
hanno annunciato per l'11 febbraio 2022 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl
, del loro nuovo album Hail to the Heroes
.
Come secondo singolo è stato scelto il brano Primeval Desire
, mentre a questo link
, potete ascoltare Lovers' Train
.
Tracklist:01. Primeval Desire
02. Children Of The Night
03. I'm Not The Devil
04. Love's Damnation
05. Clearing The Blur
06. Lovers’ Train
07. Rock And Roll Jack
08. Hail To The Heroes (intro)
09. Hail To The Heroes
10. Shamans Of Time
11. Heaven's Crying
12. Rock N' Roll Fever [w. Chris Adler, Myrone, Rowan Robertson]