GALNERYUS: ascolta ''The Reason We Fight'' dal nuovo disco in studio

I giapponesi Galneryus hanno annunciato il loro prossimo album in studio, intitolato The Stars Will Light the Way, in uscita per Warner Music Japan in data 25 settembre 2024.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Go Towards the Utopia
2. The Reason We Fight
3. Lost in the Darkness
4. Finally, It Comes!
5. In Water's Gaze
6. Heartless
7. Crying for You
8. Voice in Sadness
9. I Believe
10. Life Will Go On
In basso potete ascoltare The Reason We Fight, il primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione.