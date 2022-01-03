WARLORD: il video ufficiale di ''Golgotha (The Place of the Skull)''

|
I Warlord hanno pubblicato, attraverso i canali social della High Roller Records, il video ufficiale di Golgotha (The Place of the Skull). Il brano è stato suonato live al Trveheim Fest lo scorso 23 agosto.
"For each of the 4 great festivals we are performing at this year, we wanted to offer something unique.
Four new Warlord recordings that will be offered as free downloads, with the links hosted on the festivals respective websites/social media.
First up is Trveheim Fest, Germany on August 23rd! The first official booking for the return of Warlord and we are excited for this show, and seeing all the great fans and bands!
Our thanks to our brother Lennart and all the other Trveheim staff!
Enjoy "Golgotha (The Place Of The Skull)" "
- Giles