04/10/24
D-A-D
Speed of Darkness

04/10/24
WIND ROSE
Trollslayer

04/10/24
HIGH REEPER
Renewed By Death

04/10/24
LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR
Wings in the Night Sky

04/10/24
DRUG CHURCH
Prude

04/10/24
1349
The Wolf & The King

04/10/24
MOTLEY CRUE
Cancelled [EP]

04/10/24
COSMIC PUTREFACTION
Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains

04/10/24
ABRAMELIN
Sins of the Father

04/10/24
MAUL
In the Jaws of Bereavement

04/10/24
ZEAL & ARDOR
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

04/10/24
KAMASI WASHINGTON
ALCATRAZ- MILANO

04/10/24
AENDRIU + LIBIDINE
C.I.Q. - MILANO

04/10/24
THE PEAWEES
ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

04/10/24
OFFSCOREBAND + DETONATION BOULEVARD + DERIVA + SUM HERALD
IL BORGO, VIA BORGO 31 - MONTEBELLO VICENTINO (VI)

04/10/24
CADAVERIC CREMATORIUM + GUEST
RICKYS - CATTIVI MA BUONE, VIA COMMERCIALE 12 - ABBAZIA PISANI (PD)

04/10/24
SCALA MERCALLI + AETHER VOID + ETEREA
CENTRALE 66, VIA NICOLÒ DELL’ABATE N.66 - MODENA

04/10/24
PRESTON REED
SIX BARS JAIL, VIA DELLE MASSE 38 - FIRENZE

04/10/24
RAGNARÖK
BIRRERIA ANIMA, VIA MARSALA 27 - ROSA’ (VI)

04/10/24
EGYPTIAN BLUE + AIDA
CIRCOLO DONG, PIAZZALE MERCURIO 35 - PIEDIRIPA (MC)
WARLORD: il video ufficiale di ''Golgotha (The Place of the Skull)''
03/10/2024 - 18:29 (109 letture)

fasanez
Giovedì 3 Ottobre 2024, 22.07.33
2
Perchè rifare tanti pezzi dei Lordian Guard? (specie senza Tsamis) E lo chiedo da chi ama le \"riproposizioni\" (vedi meat loaf e Jim Steinmann).
progster78
Giovedì 3 Ottobre 2024, 20.05.26
1
La versione dei Lordian Guard è meravigliosa...molto oscura,questa è buona.
80
71
93
95
