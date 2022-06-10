     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/11/24
I HÄXA
i H​ä​xa

01/11/24
WARREN HAYNES
Million Voices Whisper

01/11/24
PAGANIZER
Flesh Requiem

01/11/24
MITOCHONDRION
Vitriseptome

01/11/24
ANOMALIE
Riverchild

01/11/24
EPITAPH
Path To Oblivion

01/11/24
POWERFLO
Gorilla Warfare

01/11/24
NEON NIGHTMARE
Fever Dream

01/11/24
EPHIALTES
Melas Oneiros

01/11/24
BEARDFISH
Songs for Beating Hearts

CONCERTI

01/11/24
THE GHOST INSIDE
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

01/11/24
CALL ME KARIZMA
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

01/11/24
EDOARDO BENNATO
GRAN TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

01/11/24
PERDITION TEMPLE + OMEGA VORTEX
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA 5 - ERBA (CO)

01/11/24
HACKEDEPICCIOTTO
BORGO SANTA BRIGIDA 5/A - PARMA

01/11/24
STEVE HACKETT
TEATRO EUROPAUDITORIUM - BOLOGNA

01/11/24
STEVE HACKETT
TEATRO EUROPAUDITORIUM - BOLOGNA

01/11/24
CORPSORATE DEATHFEST VOL. 1
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

01/11/24
GILBY CLARKE
HOME ROCK CLUB – TREVISO

01/11/24
SKEMER
C.I.Q., VIA FABIO MASSIMO 19 - MILANO

WARLORD: pubblicano il video di ''The Rainbow''
01/11/2024 - 18:08 (43 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
71
93
95
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/11/2024 - 18:08
WARLORD: pubblicano il video di ''The Rainbow''
03/10/2024 - 18:29
WARLORD: il video ufficiale di ''Golgotha (The Place of the Skull)''
24/07/2024 - 14:27
HELVETETS PORT: in arrivo a settembre il nuovo ''Warlords''
20/06/2024 - 17:18
WARLORD: in arrivo ad agosto l'album ''From The Ashes To The Archives – The Hot Pursuit Continues
01/05/2024 - 21:17
WARLORD: disponibile il secondo singolo da ''Free Spirit Soar''
27/02/2024 - 21:30
PLAGUEMACE: pubblicano il video di ''Reptilian Warlords'' dal disco di esordio
09/02/2024 - 08:15
WARLORD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Free Spirit Soar''
16/11/2023 - 21:59
PLAGUEMACE: ecco ''Carnivore'' da '''Reptilian Warlords''
09/10/2023 - 08:35
WARLORD: presentano il nuovo chitarrista
10/06/2022 - 11:46
A-Z: in agosto il debutto del nuovo gruppo con membri di Fates Warning e Warlord
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/11/2024 - 18:49
ARCTIS: ecco ''Tell Me Why'' dal disco di esordio
01/11/2024 - 18:47
STORACE: online la clip di ''Screaming Demon''
01/11/2024 - 18:38
SCHADLICH & SOHNE: presentano un brano dal loro prossimo esordio discografico
01/11/2024 - 18:32
NEKOMATA: i dettagli di ''Euphoria'' e il singolo ''Zero''
01/11/2024 - 18:15
SALTATIO MORTIS: guarda il video di ''Don't Worry It's Christmas''
01/11/2024 - 18:05
THIN LIZZY: a gennaio il primo album in più di quarant'anni, ''Acoustic Sessions''
01/11/2024 - 17:06
DYLAN GERS: disponibile l'inedita ''White Swan''
01/11/2024 - 16:56
HELLOWEEN: ascolta ''Eagle Fly Free'' da ''Live at Budokan''
01/11/2024 - 10:01
MONOLITHE: un estratto dal nuovo album
01/11/2024 - 09:58
NACHTMYSTIUM: ascolta il nuovo album ''Blight Privilege''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     