WARLORD: pubblicano il video di ''The Rainbow''

I Warlord hanno pubblicato, attraverso i canali social della High Roller Records, il video ufficiale di The Rainbow una vecchia e rara traccia della band originariamente presente sul demo del 1981. Il brano è stato suonato live al Golden R Festival lo scorso 30 agosto.
"For each of the 4 great festivals we have performed in 2024, we wanted to offer something unique.
Four new Warlord recordings were offered as free downloads, with the links hosted on the festivals respective websites/social media.
Warlord's return to Greece at the Golden R Festival was a significant event.
Greece has always been very important to Warlord and this was an amazing night for the band and the audience!
Therefore we offered "The Rainbow" as a download, a very early Warlord Demo from the early days that we have newly re-recorded, due to many fans asking us to not overlook this "lost" Warlord song."
-Giles