VENOMOUS ECHOES: i dettagli di ''Dysmor'', ascolta un brano

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Wall Of Memories And Despair, brano che il progetto death/black metal Venomous Echoes ha estratto dal nuovo album Dysmor in pubblicazione il 28 febbraio 2025 tramite I, Voidhanger Records.
The exploratory and cathartic journey of VENOMOUS ECHOES continues through the cosmic-horror dimensions evoked by its helmsman, Ben Valweeden, who pours into music the frustrations and fears due to the body dysmorphia that afflicts him. A way to exorcise anxiety by imagining aberrant physical mutations through processes of dismemberment, disintegration and reconstruction in a new Creation, as told in the two previous albums, "Writhing Tomb Among The Stars" and "Split Formations and Infinite Mania."
"Dysmor" is not just the title of the new VENOMOUS ECHOES album, it is first and foremost a place of the mind, the dimensional theater of horrors governed by the malignant entity of Malcloid.
"Dysmor is a wall that moves and shifts constantly," Vanweelden explains. "Here it begins the first process of destroying the protagonist by showing memories of pain and trauma as it seeps its darkness into his withered body. It presents the worst moments in his life, to make him succumb. Only when he finally breaks mentally and physically, can he enter the world of Malcloid."
Musically, "Dysmor" is VENOMOUS ECHOUS' most ambitious album to date, a concentrate of chaotic, overwhelming death/black metal where the influences of PORTAL and MORBID ANGEL are dissolved in sinisterly twisted arrangements and painful melodies, often punctuated by piano, sax and forays into doom. It's a whirlwind of horror and physical and mental suffering, which once again affirms the superior beauty of darkness over light.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Wall of Memories and Despair
2. Dysmor
3. Groped by Spectres
4. Broken
5. Deafeated and Withered Creation
6. The Begetter