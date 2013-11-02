      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

26/04/18
AETRANOK
Kingdoms Of The Black Sepulcher

27/04/18
SINK THE SHIP
Persevere

27/04/18
SAATE
The Conjouring

27/04/18
DISCOMFORT
Fear

27/04/18
MIDAS FALL
Evaporate

27/04/18
DRAKKAR
Cold Winters Night

27/04/18
BLOOD TSUNAMI
Grave Condition

27/04/18
SPITEFUEL
Dreamworld Collapse

27/04/18
CIRCLE OF SILENCE
The Crimson Throne

27/04/18
GRA
Väsen

CONCERTI

26/04/18
DARK TRANQUILLITY + EQUILIBRIUM + BLACK THERAPY + MIRACLE FLAIR
ZONA ROVERI - BOLOGNA

26/04/18
ENSIFERUM + EX DEO
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL’ADDA (MI)

26/04/18
SPOIL ENGINE + LOSTAIR
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

26/04/18
DEE CALHOUN + LOUIS STRACHAN
BLUE ROSE CLUB - BRESSO (MI)

26/04/18
GOATH + PRISON OF MIRRORS DEVOID OF THOUGHT
BLUE ROSE SALOON - BRESSO (MI)

27/04/18
TEMPERANCE - Release Party
OFFICINE SONORE - VERCELLI

27/04/18
ENSIFERUM + EX DEO - ANNULLATO!
HIROSHIMA MON AMOUR - TORINO

27/04/18
IRON SAVIOR + DRAKKAR + AIRBORN + BLACK PHANTOM
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

27/04/18
WEEDEATER
KRAKEN - MILANO

27/04/18
AXEVYPER + GUESTS
EXENZIA - PRATO
THE DARKNESS: a giugno un nuovo live album
26/04/2018 - 14:44 (86 letture)

Metal Shock
Giovedì 26 Aprile 2018, 21.13.49
1
Da anni una delle migliori band hard rock, gli ultimi due dischi sono molto belli e dal vivo sono una garanzia. Alla faccia dei detrattori!!! Non vedo l'ora di sentire il live.
RECENSIONI
77
85
ARTICOLI
08/11/2013
Live Report
THE DARKNESS + RHYME
Orion Live Club, Ciampino (RM), 02/11/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/04/2018 - 14:44
THE DARKNESS: a giugno un nuovo live album
27/01/2018 - 11:52
LETA: online il lyric video di 'Whispers in the Darkness'
02/12/2017 - 13:37
THE DARKNESS: disponibile il video di 'Happiness'
25/09/2017 - 16:59
THE DARKNESS: ecco il video del nuovo singolo
05/08/2017 - 14:48
THE DARKNESS: guarda il nuovo video
22/07/2017 - 10:33
THE DARKNESS: ad ottobre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
22/05/2017 - 10:35
THE DARKNESS: aggiunte tre date a novembre
14/02/2017 - 11:26
THE DARKNESS: una data in Italia nel mese di luglio
18/09/2016 - 10:29
KAYSER: il video di 'Through the Darkness'
13/06/2016 - 13:00
DOUBLE MALT: di spalla ai The Darkness il 9 luglio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/04/2018 - 16:29
SKELETONWITCH: annunciato il nuovo album
26/04/2018 - 16:23
VARATHRON: in streaming tutto il nuovo album
26/04/2018 - 16:20
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS: online il video di ''The Chain''
26/04/2018 - 15:28
CONSTRUCT OF LETHE: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del nuovo disco
26/04/2018 - 15:18
HALCYON DAYS: firmano per la Indie Recordings, a giugno il secondo disco
26/04/2018 - 15:09
INGESTED: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
26/04/2018 - 15:05
MELIAH RAGE: online il nuovo video
26/04/2018 - 14:53
SAMAEL: il chitarrista Mak lascia la band
26/04/2018 - 14:36
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE: una data in Italia a fine ottobre
26/04/2018 - 14:22
VIOLATION WOUND: disponibili due brani dal nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     