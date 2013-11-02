THE DARKNESS: a giugno un nuovo live album

|
Il prossimo 15 giugno la Cooking Vinyl pubblicherà Live at Hammersmith, nuovo live album dei rocker britannici The Darkness registrato lo scorso 10 dicembre all'Eventim Hammersmith Apollo di Londra.
Ecco la tracklist e due estratti dal live, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. Open Fire
02. Love Is Only A Feeling
03. Southern Trains
04. Black Shuck
05. One Way Ticket
06. Givin' Up
07. All The Pretty Girls
08. Barbarian
09. Buccaneers Of Hispaniola
10. Friday Night
11. Makin' Out
12. Every Inch Of You
13. Solid Gold
14. Stuck In A Rut
15. Get Your Hands Off My Woman
16. Growing On Me
17. Japanese Prisoner Of Love
18. Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)
19. I Believe In A Thing Called Love