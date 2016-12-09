CRYSTAL VIPER: uscirà anche una versione strumentale di ''The Cult''

Tramite i propri canali social, i polacchi Crystal Viper
hanno rivelato che oltre alla versione standard del loro nuovo album The Cult
(qui i dettagli
), il prossimo 29 gennaio 2021, tramite Listenable Records
, uscirà anche una versione strumentale del disco, intitolata The Cult - Shred Version
.
In basso potete leggere le dichiarazioni della band.Some of you asked us what it’s all about, so here we go! We decided to use the fact that we have so many guitarists in Crystal Viper right now, and we did an alternate, instrumental version of our new album. It started as a fun project, and we originally planned to release just 1 or maybe 2 songs in the form of YouTube videos, but it turned into regular full album with 10 songs! And no, it’s not a usual karaoke version, where we simply muted the vocals. All tracks here have different arrangements, and lot of additional guitar tracks, solos, and harmonies.
We’re adding FREE CD in cartoon sleeve with this version to all the bundles that will be pre-ordered from Listenable Records - better hurry up, as it’s a stricly limited edition, which won’t be re-pressed.