UNTO OTHERS: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Suicide Today''
23/09/2024 - 17:09

Rob Fleming
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024, 8.38.06
10
Grazie @Transcendence ne conosco una tonnellata di quell\'elenco. Adesso darò un ascolto a \'sti qua perché mi hanno incuriosito
Barfly
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024, 5.25.52
9
@Rob questo è appena uscito , Never Neverland . Lo sto ascoltando, aspetto per dare un giudizio definitivo ma mi piace parecchio. Poi il precedente è Strength , molto bello, e il primo (Mana) del 2019 lo sto recuperando
Transcendence
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024, 0.33.28
8
@Rob Fleming: Se parli di gothic in senso stretto, conoscerai già The 69 Eyes, Christian Death, 45 Grave, All About Eve, And Also the Trees, Bauhaus, The Birthday Party, The Church, Clan of Xymox, Closterkeller, Cocteau Twins (i primi due dischi), The Cult, The Cure, The Damned (dal terzo in poi), Dead Can Dance (il debutto), Drab Majesty, Eva O, Faith and the Muse, Fields of the Nephilim, Gene Loves Jezebel, HIM, Inkubus Sukkubus, Lacrimosa, The Lords of the New Church, Mephisto Walz, Miranda Sex Garden, The Mission, Mono Inc., Nightmare, Pink Turns Blue, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, Samhain, Saviour Machine, Sex Gang Children, The Sisters of Mercy, Theatre of Hate, Virgin Prunes, Xmal Deutschland, You Shriek e Zeraphine. Se invece parli di post-punk in senso più generico... mi serve un\'altra giornata per raccattare altri nomi, nel frattempo @Carmine può farsi avanti, visto che è specializato.
Transcendence
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024, 0.26.02
7
@Rob Fleming: S.
Rob Fleming
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024, 23.32.37
6
@Barfly, non li conosco. Questo brano è il primo che ascolto e confesso di esserci finito sopra perché avevi commentato tu. Su cosa mi butto?
Duke
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024, 21.50.46
5
....carino questo brano....bravi....
Cristiano Elros
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024, 21.34.06
4
Singolo migliore per me.
Barfly
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024, 21.11.17
3
@Rob Eh però gothic rock è un po\' fuorviante per loro. È un frullatore di generi questo gruppo, difficilmente etichettabile.Fanno musica, come giustamente scrivevi tu in un altro commento 😁
Rob Fleming
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024, 20.15.22
2
Genere che mi é sempre piaciuto un botto. Se tornasse in auge sarei felicissimo
Barfly
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024, 19.34.48
1
Questo album fa il botto
RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
18/10/2022
Live Report
ARCH ENEMY + BEHEMOTH + CARCASS + UNTO OTHERS
Alcatraz Club, Milano (MI), 12/10/2022
 
