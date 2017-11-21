UNTO OTHERS: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Suicide Today''

@Rob Fleming: Se parli di gothic in senso stretto, conoscerai già The 69 Eyes, Christian Death, 45 Grave, All About Eve, And Also the Trees, Bauhaus, The Birthday Party, The Church, Clan of Xymox, Closterkeller, Cocteau Twins (i primi due dischi), The Cult, The Cure, The Damned (dal terzo in poi), Dead Can Dance (il debutto), Drab Majesty, Eva O, Faith and the Muse, Fields of the Nephilim, Gene Loves Jezebel, HIM, Inkubus Sukkubus, Lacrimosa, The Lords of the New Church, Mephisto Walz, Miranda Sex Garden, The Mission, Mono Inc., Nightmare, Pink Turns Blue, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry, Samhain, Saviour Machine, Sex Gang Children, The Sisters of Mercy, Theatre of Hate, Virgin Prunes, Xmal Deutschland, You Shriek e Zeraphine. Se invece parli di post-punk in senso più generico... mi serve un\'altra giornata per raccattare altri nomi, nel frattempo @Carmine può farsi avanti, visto che è specializato.