GOTTHARD: firmano con Reigning Phoenix Music, il nuovo ''Stereo Crush'' nel 2025

08/10/2024 - 09:26 (143 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 6 E anche Frontiers Music si appoggia a Sony Music per distribuzioni in Australia/Nuova Zelanda. Quindi, come si può vedere, nonostante il fatturato e la mercanzia, più che delle superpotenze sono Subsidiary, ossia società controllate da altre società (le solite 3). 5 Transcendence: Io parlo di etichette che stampano soprattutto Metal o Rock e derivati... e di sicuro la NB, Frontiers, Century Media Inside out e questa Reigning Phoenix hanno dei nomi molto importanti nei loro roster..... Comunque NB é stata per lungo tempo distribuita o posseduta da Warner, Inside Out e Century Media sono Sony... per cui... direi che sono delle super potenze. 4 @Rain ex Area: Come ho già detto, si era comprata Atomic Fire, era già enorme prima ancora dell\'acquisto. E comunque, si potrebbe discutere il significato di \"super potenza\", visto che il monopolio lo detengono ancora Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group e Sony Music Group. 3 Tutti i dischi con il compianto Steve sono ottimi....anche il sottovalutato lipservice....al GG d\'oggi è un gran disco ....da rivalutare!....sinceramente da quando non c\'è più Steve hanno perso un sacco . 2 A me piacciano soprattutto i loro primi 3 album, il resto dipende... Ma questa Reigning Phoenix che diventa sembra più grande? E\' una nuova super potenza come Nuclear Blast e Frontiers? 1 Ho sempre amato i Gotthard con Lee dietro il microfono...che singer straordinario e che dischi grandiosi.