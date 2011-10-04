     
 
GOTTHARD: firmano con Reigning Phoenix Music, il nuovo ''Stereo Crush'' nel 2025
08/10/2024 - 09:26 (143 letture)

Transcendence
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 16.01.50
6
E anche Frontiers Music si appoggia a Sony Music per distribuzioni in Australia/Nuova Zelanda. Quindi, come si può vedere, nonostante il fatturato e la mercanzia, più che delle superpotenze sono Subsidiary, ossia società controllate da altre società (le solite 3).
Rain ex Area
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 15.38.46
5
Transcendence: Io parlo di etichette che stampano soprattutto Metal o Rock e derivati... e di sicuro la NB, Frontiers, Century Media Inside out e questa Reigning Phoenix hanno dei nomi molto importanti nei loro roster..... Comunque NB é stata per lungo tempo distribuita o posseduta da Warner, Inside Out e Century Media sono Sony... per cui... direi che sono delle super potenze.
Transcendence
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 15.12.48
4
@Rain ex Area: Come ho già detto, si era comprata Atomic Fire, era già enorme prima ancora dell\'acquisto. E comunque, si potrebbe discutere il significato di \"super potenza\", visto che il monopolio lo detengono ancora Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group e Sony Music Group.
Diego75
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 14.55.04
3
Tutti i dischi con il compianto Steve sono ottimi....anche il sottovalutato lipservice....al GG d\'oggi è un gran disco ....da rivalutare!....sinceramente da quando non c\'è più Steve hanno perso un sacco .
Rain ex Area
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 14.50.59
2
A me piacciano soprattutto i loro primi 3 album, il resto dipende... Ma questa Reigning Phoenix che diventa sembra più grande? E\' una nuova super potenza come Nuclear Blast e Frontiers?
progster78
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 14.17.37
1
Ho sempre amato i Gotthard con Lee dietro il microfono...che singer straordinario e che dischi grandiosi.
ARTICOLI
22/10/2014
Live Report
GOTTHARD + PLANETHARD
Orion Live Club, Ciampino (RM), 15/10/2014
04/10/2011
Intervista
GOTTHARD
Un anno senza Steve, ma la vita deve andare avanti
 
