LYNYRD SKYNYRD: ''Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman'' esce a giugno

Come preannunciato qui
, la storica formazione southern rock dei Lynyrd Skynyrd
ha annunciato, per l'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
, la pubblicazione di un nuovo live album, ossia Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman
.
La casa discografica italiana ha ora reso disponibili tutti i dettagli, tra cui l'uscita - che avverrà in data 27 giugno 2025 -, la copertina - che trovate a sinistra -, e la tracklist, che potete leggere qui sotto:1. What's Your Name
2. Workin' for MCA
3. You Got That Right
4. I Know a Little
5. Down South Jukin
6. That Smell
7. Cry for the Bad Man
8. Saturday Night Special
9. Tuesday's Gone
10. Red White and Blue
11. Simple Man
12. Three Steps
13. Call Me the Breeze
14. Sweet Home Alabama
15. Freebird
Il DVD incluso nella versione CD del disco includerà una "traccia bonus", se così la vogliamo chiamare, ovverosia un documentario intitolato Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary
.