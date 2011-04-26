     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del live album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/04/25
BROTHER FIRETRIBE
Number One [EP]

25/04/25
GHOST
Skeletá

25/04/25
HAEMORRHAGE
Opera Medica

25/04/25
THE GREAT SEA
Noble Art of Desolation

25/04/25
AEONYZHAR
The Profane Era

25/04/25
COSMIC CATHEDRAL
Deep Water

25/04/25
VENATOR
Psychodrome

25/04/25
VOLAND
The Grieving Fields

25/04/25
HAREM SCAREM
Chasing Euphoria

25/04/25
CHANGELING
Changeling

CONCERTI

24/04/25
DELTA SLEEP
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

25/04/25
SWALLOW THE SUN
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

25/04/25
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

25/04/25
DELTA SLEEP
INIT RCCB, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA (CASAL BERTONE)

26/04/25
RHAPSODY OF FIRE
AUDITORIUM DI MILANO FONDAZIONE CARIPLO, LARGO GUSTAV MAHLER - MILANO

26/04/25
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

26/04/25
DELTA SLEEP
CORTE DEI MIRACOLI, VIA ROMA 56 - SIENA

26/04/25
HEAVY LUNGS + LA CRISI + IRMA
BLOOM- MEZZAGO (MB)

26/04/25
NORTHERN DARKNESS FEST
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

27/04/25
HEILUNG
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: ''Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman'' esce a giugno
22/04/2025 - 11:10 (123 letture)

RECENSIONI
74
78
91
75
79
94
91
ARTICOLI
26/04/2011
Articolo
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
Si pronuncia LEH-NERD SKI-NERD!
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/04/2025 - 11:10
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: ''Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman'' esce a giugno
21/03/2025 - 10:06
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: firmano con Frontiers Music e annunciano ''Celebrating 50 Years - Live at the Ryman'
22/01/2025 - 17:29
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: una data a Ferrara
06/03/2023 - 12:51
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: ci ha lasciato Gary Rossington
11/04/2021 - 19:31
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: ecco il live video di ''Sweet Home Alabama'' dal prossimo live album
16/03/2021 - 00:06
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: ‘‘Saturday Night Special’’ è il primo singolo da ‘‘Live at Knebworth '76’’
19/02/2021 - 13:46
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: ad aprile uscirà il disco dal vivo ‘‘Live At Knebworth '76’’
04/12/2019 - 20:41
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: dal vivo al Lucca Summer Festival a luglio 2020
07/10/2019 - 10:06
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: scomparso il bassista Larry Junstrom
14/09/2018 - 17:15
LYNYRD SKYNYRD: guarda l'esecuzione di Sweet Home Alabama dal nuovo live
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/04/2025 - 19:07
ALESTORM: online il videoclip di ''Frozen Piss 2''
23/04/2025 - 19:04
GOLEM OF GORE: diffusi il singolo ''L’Isola Maledetta - Immersed In A Formaldehyde Coffin'' dal nuov
23/04/2025 - 19:01
BLACKBRAID: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album ''Blackbraid III''
23/04/2025 - 18:57
AMALEKIM: il nuovo album ''Shir Hashirim'' in streaming
23/04/2025 - 10:50
SIGH: in uscita la riedizione di ''Hangman’s Hymn'' per il trentacinquesimo anniversario della band
23/04/2025 - 10:26
KORPIKLAANI: nel nostro Paese a giugno
23/04/2025 - 10:19
HAMMERFALL: una data in Italia il prossimo settembre
23/04/2025 - 00:20
GHOST: ascolta la nuova ''Peacefield''
23/04/2025 - 00:13
FEAR FACTORY: cominciate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
23/04/2025 - 00:06
FILTER: svelano il titolo del nuovo ''The Antidote''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     