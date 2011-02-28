VISIONS OF ATLANTIS - Heavy Metal Pirates!!

03/08/2024 (113 letture)



Lizard: Buongiorno ragazzi e bentornati su Metallized.it!!! Come state oggi e dove vi trovate nel mondo in questo momento? Visions of Atlantis: Ciao e grazie per averci ancora con voi, è sempre un piacere! Per qualche giorno… siamo a casa! Sembra in effetti un po’ strano, ma stiamo avendo un piccolo break in questa super intensa estate di festival! Presto torneremo on the road…



Lizard: Cinque anni fa realizzammo con voi un'intervista e la prima cosa che mi è venuta in mente è che avete mantenuto la stessa formazione dai tempi di The Deep & The Dark. Siete felici adesso? E' un lavoro duro riuscire a mantenere una line up stabile in questi giorni? VoA: Nel 2018 i Visions of Atlantis sono rinati, con questa nuova formazione siamo assieme da circa sei anni senza alcun cambiamento. Siamo una famiglia, ci amiamo l'un l'altro come fratelli e sorelle anche se non siamo più dei teenager, grazie a questa bellissima energia, abbiamo riscoperto quella meravigliosa atmosfera che c'era quando andavamo in sala prova i primi tempi, quando eravamo giovani.

Questa è anche la nostra forza. Fin da quando la nuova era dei Vision of Atlantis è iniziata, siamo diventati una band fresca, giovane, con tanto da dire. Album dopo album siamo arrivati a conoscerci meglio l'un l'altro sotto ogni livello, e siamo arrivati ad amarci l'un l'altro più come una famiglia. Questo si riflette nella musica, che ha acquisto la nostra ambizione, la nostra forza crescente. Può solo andare meglio…

Questa è anche la nostra forza. Fin da quando la nuova era dei Vision of Atlantis è iniziata, siamo diventati una band fresca, giovane, con tanto da dire. Album dopo album siamo arrivati a conoscerci meglio l’un l’altro sotto ogni livello, e siamo arrivati ad amarci l’un l’altro più come una famiglia. Questo si riflette nella musica, che ha acquisto la nostra ambizione, la nostra forza crescente. Può solo andare meglio…



: Nel 2018 isono rinati, con questa nuova formazione siamo assieme da circa sei anni senza alcun cambiamento. Siamo una famiglia, ci amiamo l’un l’altro come fratelli e sorelle anche se non siamo più dei teenager, grazie a questa bellissima energia, abbiamo riscoperto quella meravigliosa atmosfera che c’era quando andavamo in sala prova i primi tempi, quando eravamo giovani.Questa è anche la nostra forza. Fin da quando la nuova era dei Vision of Atlantis è iniziata, siamo diventati una band fresca, giovane, con tanto da dire. Album dopo album siamo arrivati a conoscerci meglio l’un l’altro sotto ogni livello, e siamo arrivati ad amarci l’un l’altro più come una famiglia. Questo si riflette nella musica, che ha acquisto la nostra ambizione, la nostra forza crescente. Può solo andare meglio… Lizard: Gli ultimi due anni sono stati molto importanti per i Visions of Atlantis: Pirates è stato un album che ha sfondato e ha settato una nuova immagine per la band. Vi attendevate un così grande successo? Ha cambiato qualcosa per voi come band? VoA: La verità è che non importa quanto lavori duramente, non puoi mai avere delle aspettative realistiche in merito al tuo lavoro. Noi mettiamo cuore e anima nella nostra musica, e lo abbiamo fatto nel passato altrettanto di quanto lo stiamo facendo adesso. Quello che è cambiato sono la nostra consapevolezza, la nostra esperienza. Quando abbiamo terminato i lavori su Pirates abbiamo sentito di aver realizzato “un passo avanti” rispetto a quanto avevamo realizzato in passato. Ma per essere totalmente onesti, avevamo la stessa sensazione anche in altre occasioni, con Wanderers e tante altre volte. Questo perché ogni album pubblicato viene da ore di lavoro, sudore e passione. Quello che ha fatto realmente la differenza, sicuramente, è la stabilità che abbiamo trovato e l’alchimia che abbiamo tra di noi, che non potevamo certo aspettarci. Quello che è fantastico è che sentiamo esattamente le stesse cose, nel modo in cui le cose sono andate con Pirates II. La crescita non sembra ancora finita. Cosa cambia? Da un lato, direi “niente”, dato che la nostra motivazione è alta come sempre e siamo sempre stati molto motivati, determinati e pronti a fare meglio e meglio. Dall’altro lato, è innegabile che sentiamo una sorta di responsabilità sulle nostre spalle, che non è assolutamente una cosa negativa. Diciamo che rende il tutto più speziato.



Lizard: Gli ultimi due anni sono stati molto importanti per i Visions of Atlantis: Pirates è stato un album che ha sfondato e ha settato una nuova immagine per la band. Vi attendevate un così grande successo? Ha cambiato qualcosa per voi come band? VoA: La verità è che non importa quanto lavori duramente, non puoi mai avere delle aspettative realistiche in merito al tuo lavoro. Noi mettiamo cuore e anima nella nostra musica, e lo abbiamo fatto nel passato altrettanto di quanto lo stiamo facendo adesso. Quello che è cambiato sono la nostra consapevolezza, la nostra esperienza. Quando abbiamo terminato i lavori su Pirates abbiamo sentito di aver realizzato "un passo avanti" rispetto a quanto avevamo realizzato in passato. Ma per essere totalmente onesti, avevamo la stessa sensazione anche in altre occasioni, con Wanderers e tante altre volte. Questo perché ogni album pubblicato viene da ore di lavoro, sudore e passione. Quello che ha fatto realmente la differenza, sicuramente, è la stabilità che abbiamo trovato e l'alchimia che abbiamo tra di noi, che non potevamo certo aspettarci. Quello che è fantastico è che sentiamo esattamente le stesse cose, nel modo in cui le cose sono andate con Pirates II. La crescita non sembra ancora finita. Cosa cambia? Da un lato, direi "niente", dato che la nostra motivazione è alta come sempre e siamo sempre stati molto motivati, determinati e pronti a fare meglio e meglio. Dall'altro lato, è innegabile che sentiamo una sorta di responsabilità sulle nostre spalle, che non è assolutamente una cosa negativa. Diciamo che rende il tutto più speziato.

Lizard: Il nuovo album sembra ripartire esattamente dal precedente: considerate Pirates II – Armada una sorta di seguito, da un punto di vista musicale e compositivo o avete utilizzato un approccio differente per questo nuovo lavoro? VoA: Pirates II è la naturale evoluzione di Pirates. Abbiamo essenzialmente continuato da dove avevamo lasciato il songwriting nel 2022. La cosa stupenda è che anche se mischiassi le tracklist di questi due album, finiresti comunque per avere due dischi pieni di varietà, diversità e grandi canzoni. Nulla di quanto scritto in Pirates si ripete in Pirates II. Non ci sono una Armada o una Tonight I'm Alive in Pirates, così come non ci sono una Legions of the Seas Part II o In My World Part II in Pirates II. E quello che è grandioso è che sentiamo di avere ancora molto da dire. Allo stesso tempo, c'è molta più tenebra in Pirates II. Qualcuno potrebbe dire che "siamo diventati più metal", il che significa che ci sono molti più riff, chitarre più rumorose, pattern di batteria più heavy, linee vocali più forti e intense, per non dire una atmosfera generale più oscura che si respira ovunque.



è la naturale evoluzione di. Abbiamo essenzialmente continuato da dove avevamo lasciato il songwriting nel 2022. La cosa stupenda è che anche se mischiassi le tracklist di questi due album, finiresti comunque per avere due dischi pieni di varietà, diversità e grandi canzoni. Nulla di quanto scritto insi ripete in. Non ci sono unao unain, così come non ci sono unain. E quello che è grandioso è che sentiamo di avere ancora molto da dire. Allo stesso tempo, c’è molta più tenebra in. Qualcuno potrebbe dire che “siamo diventati più metal”, il che significa che ci sono molti più riff, chitarre più rumorose, pattern di batteria più heavy, linee vocali più forti e intense, per non dire una atmosfera generale più oscura che si respira ovunque. Lizard: Qual è la scelta dietro al concept del nuovo album e dove ci state portando questa volta? VoA: Pirates e Pirates II non sono propriamente dei concept album, non c’è una “storia” dietro che inizia col principio del disco e termina alla sua fine. Li vediamo più come “libri di novelle”. Pirates I aveva alcune novelle, Pirates II ne ha altre. Ogni novella ha un suo messaggio, una propria storia e un proprio suono, musicalmente parlando. Non vedo in effetti alcuna ragione per la quale dovremmo smettere di scrivere le nostre novelle. Se il prossimo si chiamerà Pirates III è un qualcosa che non sappiamo ancora, ma quello che è sicuro è che non lasceremo l’universo dei pirati, perché sentiamo sinceramente di appartenervi.



Lizard: Qual è la scelta dietro al concept del nuovo album e dove ci state portando questa volta? VoA: Pirates e Pirates II non sono propriamente dei concept album, non c'è una "storia" dietro che inizia col principio del disco e termina alla sua fine. Li vediamo più come "libri di novelle". Pirates I aveva alcune novelle, Pirates II ne ha altre. Ogni novella ha un suo messaggio, una propria storia e un proprio suono, musicalmente parlando. Non vedo in effetti alcuna ragione per la quale dovremmo smettere di scrivere le nostre novelle. Se il prossimo si chiamerà Pirates III è un qualcosa che non sappiamo ancora, ma quello che è sicuro è che non lasceremo l'universo dei pirati, perché sentiamo sinceramente di appartenervi.

Lizard: Che tipo di reazioni sta raccogliendo Pirates II – Armada nel mondo? Ne siete soddisfatti? Pensate che il disco stia ricevendo la corretta interpretazione da critici e fan o ci sono alcuni aspetti che non sono stati correttamente percepiti o sottolineati? VoA: A oggi, le reazioni sono state assolutamente incredibili. Pirates II – Armada è arrivato quinto in classifica in Austria, Germania, nella Top 20 Svizzera (e parliamo delle classifiche ufficiali, non quelle heavy/rock) e ha fatto delle entrate significative nelle classifiche UK, USA, in Canada e perfino in Francia. Questo è un risultato che va ben oltre le nostre aspettative. La cosa fantastica è che la grande maggioranza dei feedback da parte di media, webzines, giornali & co. è che l'album sia considerato superiore a Pirates, grazie a un suono più pesante e a un maggior personalità. A oggi, le recensioni hanno centrato il punto, leggendo la nostra musica. Il che è un ottimo segno, dato che significa che probabilmente il nostro messaggio è stato realizzato nel modo corretto.



: A oggi, le reazioni sono state assolutamente incredibili.è arrivato quinto in classifica in Austria, Germania, nella Top 20 Svizzera (e parliamo delle classifiche ufficiali, non quelle heavy/rock) e ha fatto delle entrate significative nelle classifiche UK, USA, in Canada e perfino in Francia. Questo è un risultato che va ben oltre le nostre aspettative. La cosa fantastica è che la grande maggioranza dei feedback da parte di media, webzines, giornali & co. è che l’album sia considerato superiore a, grazie a un suono più pesante e a un maggior personalità. A oggi, le recensioni hanno centrato il punto, leggendo la nostra musica. Il che è un ottimo segno, dato che significa che probabilmente il nostro messaggio è stato realizzato nel modo corretto. Lizard: Visions of Atlantis hanno sempre avuto due cantanti con voce pulita al lavoro contemporaneamente: è difficile trovare un equilibrio tra le differenti interpretazioni e personalità, disco dopo disco? Quale è l’elemento che permette a Clémentine e Michele di durare assieme? VoA: Al contrario: più Clémentine e Meek lavorano assieme, meglio il tutto diventa. La loro alchimia cresce costantemente. Quando hanno iniziato questo viaggio assieme, erano basilarmente due musicisti messi assieme e forzati a cantare sullo stesso palco. Ora, album dopo album e spettacolo dopo spettacolo, non solo sono arrivati a conoscersi meglio sotto il profilo “tecnico”, ma anche il loro interplay e il loro “ruolo” nella band continua a migliorare. Questo permette loro di cantare assieme in molte maniere diverse, giocando sulle armonie, sui contrasti, sulle mescolanze e su tutto. Ci sentiamo decisamente fortunati nell’averli entrambi.



Lizard: Visions of Atlantis hanno sempre avuto due cantanti con voce pulita al lavoro contemporaneamente: è difficile trovare un equilibrio tra le differenti interpretazioni e personalità, disco dopo disco? Quale è l'elemento che permette a Clémentine e Michele di durare assieme? VoA: Al contrario: più Clémentine e Meek lavorano assieme, meglio il tutto diventa. La loro alchimia cresce costantemente. Quando hanno iniziato questo viaggio assieme, erano basilarmente due musicisti messi assieme e forzati a cantare sullo stesso palco. Ora, album dopo album e spettacolo dopo spettacolo, non solo sono arrivati a conoscersi meglio sotto il profilo "tecnico", ma anche il loro interplay e il loro "ruolo" nella band continua a migliorare. Questo permette loro di cantare assieme in molte maniere diverse, giocando sulle armonie, sui contrasti, sulle mescolanze e su tutto. Ci sentiamo decisamente fortunati nell'averli entrambi.

Lizard: Credo che essere un artista e un musicista implichi una costante ricerca di miglioramento della propria arte, un'esplorazione e una ricerca di nuovi confini. Concordate con questa visione o avete un differente punto di vista, in merito? VoA: Assolutamente. Questo è quello che ci guida fin dall'inizio. Abbiamo avuto infinite chiacchierate in merito a cosa migliorare e a come migliorarlo; onestà e determinazione sono state le armi per raggiungere quello che abbiamo raggiunto negli ultimi anni. Abbiamo sempre parlato apertamente tra di noi. Ogni volta che qualcuno di noi vede qualcosa che può essere migliorato, lo mettiamo sempre sul tavolo, senza lasciare che questioni di ego siano messe in mezzo: lavoriamo più duramente e proviamo a nostro meglio. Senza accettare le tue debolezze, non puoi migliorare. Esplorare e trovare nuovi confini e accettare che c'è sempre spazio per il miglioramento sono terreno fondante per una migliore versione di te stesso.



: Assolutamente. Questo è quello che ci guida fin dall’inizio. Abbiamo avuto infinite chiacchierate in merito a cosa migliorare e a come migliorarlo; onestà e determinazione sono state le armi per raggiungere quello che abbiamo raggiunto negli ultimi anni. Abbiamo sempre parlato apertamente tra di noi. Ogni volta che qualcuno di noi vede qualcosa che può essere migliorato, lo mettiamo sempre sul tavolo, senza lasciare che questioni di ego siano messe in mezzo: lavoriamo più duramente e proviamo a nostro meglio. Senza accettare le tue debolezze, non puoi migliorare. Esplorare e trovare nuovi confini e accettare che c’è sempre spazio per il miglioramento sono terreno fondante per una migliore versione di te stesso. Lizard: Sono un grande fan di anime come “Space Battleship Yamato” (in Italia, l’Astronave Argo), “Space Captain Harlock” o “Robotech”. Pensate che vedremo mai dei Pirati Spaziali dai Visions of Atlantis, nel futuro? 😊 VoA: Credimi o no, Capitan Harlock è altrettanto uno dei nostri preferiti. Saremmo curiosi di una tua opinione su Cowboy Bebop… Non è anch’esso una sorta di Pirata Spaziale? (ho risposto a parte a questa impegnativa domanda, ndA) In ogni caso… Speriamo che non sia troppo deluso dal sentire che è davvero molto improbabile che porteremo mai la nostra nave alle stelle. Sicuramente non siamo dei pirati molto storicamente accurati, siamo pirati romantici (o romanzati? Nda). Il nostro universo è un mondo nel quale i pirati sono avventurieri, eroi e sicuramente la magia ha un posto in esso. Ma arrivare al cyberpunk o alla fantascienza non è assolutamente quello a cui apparteniamo.



Lizard: Sono un grande fan di anime come "Space Battleship Yamato" (in Italia, l'Astronave Argo), "Space Captain Harlock" o "Robotech". Pensate che vedremo mai dei Pirati Spaziali dai Visions of Atlantis, nel futuro? 😊 VoA: Credimi o no, Capitan Harlock è altrettanto uno dei nostri preferiti. Saremmo curiosi di una tua opinione su Cowboy Bebop… Non è anch'esso una sorta di Pirata Spaziale? (ho risposto a parte a questa impegnativa domanda, ndA) In ogni caso… Speriamo che non sia troppo deluso dal sentire che è davvero molto improbabile che porteremo mai la nostra nave alle stelle. Sicuramente non siamo dei pirati molto storicamente accurati, siamo pirati romantici (o romanzati? Nda). Il nostro universo è un mondo nel quale i pirati sono avventurieri, eroi e sicuramente la magia ha un posto in esso. Ma arrivare al cyberpunk o alla fantascienza non è assolutamente quello a cui apparteniamo.

Lizard: Dall'album The Deep & The Dark in poi, Visions of Atlantis hanno pubblicato tre album live, l'ultimo tratto dalla vostra esibizione al Wacken Open Air del 2023. Pensate che i live album abbiano ancora la rilevanza che avevano in passato? Quello che intendo dire è che la grande maggioranza oggi come oggi sono solo una sorta di "greatest hits dal vivo" con pochissime differenze rispetto alle versioni originali dei brani e pesantemente ritoccati in studio. Quale scopo avevate con la pubblicazione di questi dischi? VoA: Nel nostro caso specifico, non abbiamo mai realmente "ritoccato pesantemente" i nostri dischi dal vivo. Sì, la produzione è senz'altro più "pulita", ma per The Deep & The Dark Live", A Symphonic Journey to Remember e Pirates Over Wacken, voci, basso, chitarre e batteria sono le registrazioni originali prese dai nostri show dal vivo senza parti ri-registrate. E siamo piuttosto orgogliosi di questo. La batteria non è stata riquantizzata e anche se alcune parti sono state cambiate da uno spettacolo all'altro in The Deep & The Dark Live, così come alcune parti sono state prese da sessioni diverse della stessa canzone, per "pulire" la registrazione, è comunque live e dal vivo da quello show. Quanto ho appena descritto non solo è normale, ma è decisamente meno invasivo del 90% delle moderne produzioni live, senza dubbio. C'è sempre una ragione dietro alle nostre pubblicazioni live.

The Deep & The Dark Live era essenzialmente necessario per presentare Meek. Altrimenti, le persone non avrebbero mai avuto la possibilità di sentire alcune delle canzoni con il nostro "cantante di supporto ora nuovo cantante".

A Symphonic Journey to Remember è stato il primo DCD per Visions of Atlantis ed è stato l'occasione perfetta per documentare un nostro concerto con la finalmente stabilizzata formazione.

Infine, Pirates Over Wacken ha significato documentare l'inizio della nostra nuova Era dei Pirati dal vivo. Quindi, per concludere, con la giusta motivazione, perché no?

The Deep & The Dark Live era essenzialmente necessario per presentare Meek. Altrimenti, le persone non avrebbero mai avuto la possibilità di sentire alcune delle canzoni con il nostro “cantante di supporto ora nuovo cantante”.

A Symphonic Journey to Remember è stato il primo DCD per Visions of Atlantis ed è stato l’occasione perfetta per documentare un nostro concerto con la finalmente stabilizzata formazione.

Infine, Pirates Over Wacken ha significato documentare l’inizio della nostra nuova Era dei Pirati dal vivo. Quindi, per concludere, con la giusta motivazione, perché no?



: Nel nostro caso specifico, non abbiamo mai realmente “ritoccato pesantemente” i nostri dischi dal vivo. Sì, la produzione è senz’altro più “pulita”, ma per, voci, basso, chitarre e batteria sono le registrazioni originali prese dai nostri show dal vivo senza parti ri-registrate. E siamo piuttosto orgogliosi di questo. La batteria non è stata riquantizzata e anche se alcune parti sono state cambiate da uno spettacolo all’altro in, così come alcune parti sono state prese da sessioni diverse della stessa canzone, per “pulire” la registrazione, è comunque live e dal vivo da quello show. Quanto ho appena descritto non solo è normale, ma è decisamente meno invasivo del 90% delle moderne produzioni live, senza dubbio. C’è sempre una ragione dietro alle nostre pubblicazioni live.era essenzialmente necessario per presentare. Altrimenti, le persone non avrebbero mai avuto la possibilità di sentire alcune delle canzoni con il nostro “cantante di supporto ora nuovo cantante”.è stato il primo DCD pered è stato l’occasione perfetta per documentare un nostro concerto con la finalmente stabilizzata formazione.Infine,ha significato documentare l’inizio della nostra nuova Era dei Pirati dal vivo. Quindi, per concludere, con la giusta motivazione, perché no? Lizard: Pirates vi ha dato l’opportunità di suonare di fronte a tante differenti audience in posti diversi sulla Terra. Non vi chiederò quale tipo di pubblico avete gradito di più, ma ci sono stati dei posti nei quali siete rimasti esterrefatti dalla reazione delle persone? Qualcosa di inatteso o toccante o affascinante….? VoA: Ogni Paese ha una Storia diversa. Non sapremmo davvero dire che non abbiamo trovato supporto e riconoscimento nella nostra Madre Patria. Francia e Italia sono diverse, molti più difficili come mercati nei quali chiaramente l’heavy metal non è così popolare con in Germania o nell’Europa Centrale. Nonostante questo, negli ultimi anni abbiamo riscontrato una chiara crescita in entrambi questi Paesi, che si è riflessa nella vendita dei biglietti per i nostri show. Detto questo, abbiamo raccolto grandi ricordi in quasi ogni parte del mondo. Gli statunitensi sono super-entusiasti, i sudamericani ti guardano quasi con una devozione mistica, gli Olandesi si godono l’esperienza uditiva in una maniera unica, i britannici sono super partecipativi. Probabilmente, un ricordo speciale risiede nel nostro show in Bolivia, lo scorso anno. Ci è sembrato come se non avessero poi molti concerti metal da parte di band europee lì e l’atmosfera era davvero… magica.



Lizard: Pirates vi ha dato l'opportunità di suonare di fronte a tante differenti audience in posti diversi sulla Terra. Non vi chiederò quale tipo di pubblico avete gradito di più, ma ci sono stati dei posti nei quali siete rimasti esterrefatti dalla reazione delle persone? Qualcosa di inatteso o toccante o affascinante….? VoA: Ogni Paese ha una Storia diversa. Non sapremmo davvero dire che non abbiamo trovato supporto e riconoscimento nella nostra Madre Patria. Francia e Italia sono diverse, molti più difficili come mercati nei quali chiaramente l'heavy metal non è così popolare con in Germania o nell'Europa Centrale. Nonostante questo, negli ultimi anni abbiamo riscontrato una chiara crescita in entrambi questi Paesi, che si è riflessa nella vendita dei biglietti per i nostri show. Detto questo, abbiamo raccolto grandi ricordi in quasi ogni parte del mondo. Gli statunitensi sono super-entusiasti, i sudamericani ti guardano quasi con una devozione mistica, gli Olandesi si godono l'esperienza uditiva in una maniera unica, i britannici sono super partecipativi. Probabilmente, un ricordo speciale risiede nel nostro show in Bolivia, lo scorso anno. Ci è sembrato come se non avessero poi molti concerti metal da parte di band europee lì e l'atmosfera era davvero… magica.

Lizard: Il music business è cambiato molto negli ultimi anni ed essere un musicista oggi implica anche essere creativo e comunicativo, condividere contenuti quotidianamente sui social, promuoversi autonomamente con reels e video brevi, vendere prodotti col nome o l'immagine della band come caffè, tè, whisky, beers… vi piace questo aspetto del vostro lavoro? VoA: "Piacere" è una parola grossa. E' più una questione di accettarlo. Il mondo sta cambiando, tutto sta cambiando e i social media sono una parte del lavoro, oggi. E' sicuramente impegnativo, ma è anche un modo più veloce per parlare direttamente con quanti ti segu



: “Piacere” è una parola grossa. E’ più una questione di accettarlo. Il mondo sta cambiando, tutto sta cambiando e i social media sono una parte del lavoro, oggi. E’ sicuramente impegnativo, ma è anche un modo più veloce per parlare direttamente con quanti ti seguono e come per tutti ci sono lati positivi e negativi. Quello che è negativo è che è diventato sempre più difficile giudicare una band dall’apparenza. Quello che è fantastico sui media potrebbe essere super deludente dal vivo, e viceversa e questo limita in qualche caso questa o quella band dal crescere mentre avvantaggia questa o quella band che ha più mezzi. Questo mondo dovrebbe sicuramente essere più centrato sulla musica. Ma d’altro lato, non c’è nulla di veramente nuovo e potremmo definirla solamente un’evoluzione della società. Anni fa c’erano i poster, la promozione via radio, televisione… oggi i sono youtube, instagram e così via. Quindi… è davvero tutto cambiato? O è soltanto la forma ad essere cambiata? Lizard: Nel XV Secolo le persone pensavano al mare, come alla nuova frontiera; nel XVIII e XIX Secolo America, Asia, Africa e Australia sono state esplorate a fondo considerate la Nuova e Nuovissima Frontiera. Nel XX Secolo ci siamo abituati all’idea che lo Spazio sarebbe stata l’ultima Frontiera. D’altro canto, la filosofia ci insegna che il vero viaggio è quello dentro noi stessi. Siete interessati da questo tipo di prospettiva? VoA: Lo siamo sicuramente e siamo d’altra parte convinti assertori del fatto che il viaggio sia “la cosa vera”. La nostra crescita non arriva da dove partiamo o da dove arriviamo. Sta tutta nel viaggio, E’ col viaggio e con le fantastiche esperienze che viviamo dentro di noi all’intern del viaggio che diventiamo migliori versioni di noi stessi. L’esperienza. Questo è quello che fa la differenza. La tecnologia evolverà continuamente e le scoperte del futuro espanderanno i nostri orizzonti, come è sempre stato. Il viaggio… quello sarà sempre diverso, non pronosticabile, unico.



: Lo siamo sicuramente e siamo d’altra parte convinti assertori del fatto che il viaggio sia “la cosa vera”. La nostra crescita non arriva da dove partiamo o da dove arriviamo. Sta tutta nel viaggio, E’ col viaggio e con le fantastiche esperienze che viviamo dentro di noi all’intern del viaggio che diventiamo migliori versioni di noi stessi. L’esperienza. Questo è quello che fa la differenza. La tecnologia evolverà continuamente e le scoperte del futuro espanderanno i nostri orizzonti, come è sempre stato. Il viaggio… quello sarà sempre diverso, non pronosticabile, unico. Lizard: Bene, le domande sono finite! Grazie davvero per il vostro tempo e complimenti vivi per il vostro nuovo album Pirates II – Armada. Volete aggiungere qualcosa, salutare i vostri fan e i nostri lettori? VoA: Abbiamo detto molto e non possiamo ringraziarvi a sufficienza per averci ospitati e per averci dato un po’ di spazio per parlare più approfonditamente dei Visions of Atlantis e del nostro nuovo album. Avremo due spettacoli in Italia a ottobre, uno a Milano e uno a Treviso! Siamo davvero felici di poter tornare nel vostro bellissimo Paese ed orgogliosi di avere un italiano nel nostro vascello! Vi promettiamo che sarà una sera da ricordare, nella quale sarete realmente trasportati in un mondo differente. Per un paio d’ore sarete a bordo della nostra nave pirata, dimenticandovi chi siete, dimenticandovi i vostri doveri e le difficoltà della vita quotidiana… quindi, perché perdersi l’occasione? Siamo molto attivi sui social network quindi se qualcuno volesse scoprire qualcosa di più su di noi, quello è il posto… o meglio, i nostri concerti sono il posto e i social sono il posto per scoprire dove suoneremo!







English Version



1. Hello guys and welcome back to Metallized.it!!! How are you today and where in the world are you now?

Hello and thanks for having us again, it’s always a pleasure! For a few days…we’re home! It almost feels weird but we’re in a short break in this super-intense summer-festivals season! Soon we’ll be back on the road…



2. Five years ago we had an interview with you and the first thing coming to mind is that you have the same line up since “The Deep & the Dark” days. Are you happy now? Do you think is a tough work to keep a stable line up nowadays?

In 2018 VoA was reborn, with this new line-up that is together now since 6 years without any change. We are a family, we love each other as brothers and sisters and even if we’re not teenagers anymore thanks to this beautiful energy, we have rediscovered that beautiful atmosphere that was there when we were going to the rehearsal room the first times when we were younger.

This is also our strength. Since this new era of VoA began, we are a fresh band with a lot to say. Album after album we’re getting to know each other better on every level, and we’re getting to love each other more as a family. This reflects on the music, that carries our ambition, our growing strength. It can only get better…





3. The last two years were very important for Visions of Atlantis: “Pirates” was a breakthrough album and it setted a new image for the band. Did you expected such a great success? Does it changed something for you as a band?

The truth is that no matter how hard you work, you can never truly have expectations towards your work. We put heart and soul in our music, and we did this in the past as much as we’re doing it now. What changed is our awareness, our experience. When we finished the works on “Pirates” we felt that we did something “steps forward” compared to what we did in the past, but to be truly honest, we had the same feeling before, with Wanderers and several other times. That’s because every record you release comes from hours of work, sweat, passion. What truly made a difference surely is the stability that we found and the chemistry that we have, that surely is reflected in the music we write and record. This brought to an objective growth, that we couldn’t really expect. What’s fantastic is that we still feel like things are moving in the same direction even with Pirates II. The growth doesn’t seem to be over. What changes? On one side I could say “nothing” as our motivation is as high as always and we’ve always been motivated, determined and ready to do better and better. On the other hand it’s undeniable that we feel some responsibility on our shoulders, but that’s absolutely not a negative thing. Let’s say it adds some spice.



4.The new album seems to start right from the previous: do you consider “Pirates II – Armada” a kind of sequel speaking on the side of music and compositions or did you have a different approach to this new work?

Pirates II is the natural evolution of Pirates. We basically kept on going where we left the songwriting in 2022. What’s beautiful is that even if you’d scramble the tracklist of these two records, you would always end up with two albums full of variety, diversity and strong songs. Nothing written in Pirates is going to be repeated in Pirates II. There is no “Armada” or “Tonight I’m Alive” in pirates, as well as there is no “Legion of the Seas Part II” or “In My World Part II” in Pirates II. And what’s great is that we feel like we still have much more to say. At the same time, there’s a lot more darkness in Pirates II. Someone might say that “we just went more metal”, which means that there’s more riffing, louder guitars, heavier drum patterns, stronger and more intense vocal lines, not to mention that in general the overall atmosphere that you breathe is darker.



5.What was the choice behind the concept of the new album and where are you bringing us this time?

Pirates and Pirates II are not concept albums though, so there’s no “story” that starts at the beginning of the record and ends at the end of it. We see it more as “novel books”. Pirates I has some novels, Pirates II has more novels. Every novel has its own message, its own story and its own sound, musically speaking. I don’t see any reason why we should stop writing our novels. If it will be called Pirates III…that’s something we don’t know yet, but for sure, we’re not getting away from the pirate universe as we truly belong to it.



6.What kind of reactions “Pirates II – Armada” is having around the world? Are you happy with that? Do you think that the album is having the right lecture from critics and fans or are there some aspects you think are not well perceived or highlighted?

As of today, reactions have been absolutely mind-blowing. Pirates II - Armada charted top 5 in Austria, Germany, Top 20 in Switzerland (And we’re talking about official charts, not heavy/rock charts), and had significant chart entries in UK, US, Canda and even France. This is a result that went way beyond our expectations. What’s fantastic is that the vast majority of the feedbacks from medias, webzines, magazines & co is that the album is even superior compared to the first “Pirates”, thanks to a heavier sound and a stronger personality. As of today, basically all the reviews we’ve read hit the bull’s eye in “reading” our music. Which is also a good sign, as it means that probably our message was put down in the right way.



7.Visions of Atlantis always had two clean vocalists working together: is it difficult to balance the different interpretations and personalities album after album? What is the element that allows Clémentine and Michele to last together?

On the contrary: the more Clémentine and Meek work together, the better it gets. Their chemistry is growing constantly. When they started this journey together they were basically two musicians put together forced to sing on the same stage. Now album after album and show after show they don’t only get to know each other better on the “technical” side, but even their interplay and their “role” in the band keeps on getting better. This allows them to sing together in multiple ways, playing on harmonies, on contrasts, on blending and everything. We definitely feel lucky to have them.



8. I think that being an artist and a musician implies a constant search of improving your own art, exploring and finding new boundaries. Do you agree with this vision or do you have a different point of view?

Absolutely. This is what drives us since the beginning. We had infinite talks about what to improve, how to improve it and honesty and determination were our weapons to achieve what we achieved in the last years. We’re always talking openly to each other. Whenever someone of us sees something that can be improved, we always put it on the table and there’s no ego involved: we work harder and we try our best. Without accepting your weak points, you can’t improve. Exploring, finding new boundaries and accepting that there’s always room for improvement are grounds for a better version of yourself.



9. I am a huge fan of anime such as “Space Battleship Yamato”, “Space Pirate Captain Harlock” or “Robotech”. Do you think we will ever see some Space Pirates from Vision of Atlantis in the future? 😊

Believe it or not, Captain Harlock is one of our favorites too. We could be curious about your impression on Cowboy Bebop…wasn’t he some sort of Space Pirate too? Anyways…we hope you won’t be to bummed to hear that it’s really unlikely that we’ll bring our ship to the stars. We surely are not historically accurate pirates, we’re romantic pirates. Our universe is a world where Pirates are adventurers, heroes, and for sure some magic is part of it…but going cyberpunk or futuristic definitely is not where we belong.



10. Since the album “The Deep & the Dark” Visions of Atlantis released three live albums, the last one taken from your Wacken Open Air exhibition on 2023. Do you think that live albums still have the same relevance that they used to have in the past? I mean, mostly now are just some kind of “greatest hits live” with quite few differences from the studio versions of the songs and heavily retouched in studio. What purpose do you have releasing those albums?

In our specific case, we never really “heavily retouched” our live records. Yes the production is polished but for both The Deep and the Dark Live, A Symphonic Journey to Remember and Pirates Over Wacken voices, bass, guitars and drums are the original takes from the live show without re-recorded parts - and we’re pretty proud of this. Drums were not re-quantised, and even if some parts were changed from one show to the other in “The Deep and the Dark Live”, as well as some parts have been taken from different sections of the same song to “clean” the recording, it’s still live, and live from that show. What mentioned here not only is normal, but it’s way less invasive than 90% of the modern live productions indeed. There’s always a reason behind our live releases.

The Deep and the Dark live was basically needed to introduce Meek. Otherwise people would have never had a chance to hear some of the songs with our “back then new vocalist”.

A Symphonic Journey to Remember was the very first DVD for VoA, and it was a perfect way to showcase our live concert with the finally stabilised line-up.

Lastly Pirates Over Wacken was meant to showcase the beginning of the new “Pirate” era live.

So all in all…with the right motivation, why not?



11. “Pirates” gave you the chance to play in front of many different crowds in different places on Earth. I’m not going to ask what kind of audiences did you liked the most, but is there places where you find yourselves astonished by the reaction of people? Something unexpected or charming or touching or….?

Every country has a different story.We definitely cannot say that we don’t find recognition in our home country. France and Italy are different, more difficult as a market where clearly Heavy Metal is not as popular as in Germany or in central Europe. Nevertheless, in the last years we’ve faced a clear growth in both countries, that was reflected in the ticket sales at our shows. With that said, we have great memories in almost every part of the world. Americans are super enthusiastic, South Americans look at you with almost holy-devotion, Dutch appreciate the listening experience in a unique way, British people are super supportive. Maybe a special memory lies in our show in Bolivia last year. It appeared to us that they are not having so many metal-concerts from European bands there and the atmosphere was pretty…magic.



12. Music business has changed a lot in the last years and being a musician now also implies being creative and communicating, sharing daily contents on socials, promoting yourself with reels and short videos, answering to fans on socials, selling products with the band name or image on like coffees, teas, whiskys, beers…. Do you like this side of your work?

To “Like it” it’s a big word. It’s more a matter of acceptance. The world is changing, everything is changing and the social medias are part of the job now. It surely is demanding, but it’s also a closer way to speak directly with those who follow you so as for everything there are upsides and downsides. What’s a downside is that it becomes more and more difficult to judge a band from the appearance. Something that is fantastic on the media could be super disappointing live, and vice versa, and this sometimes prevents this or this other band to grow, and advantages this or this other band that has more possibility. This world should surely be more music-centred. But on the other hand, it’s nothing really new and just an evolution of society. Years ago it was about posters, radio promotion, television…not it’s youtube, instagram & so on. So…did it truly change? Or is it just the “form” that has changed?



13.In the XV Century people used to think to the sea as the new frontier; in the XVIII and XIX Centuries America, Asia, Africa and Australia were considered the New and Newest Frontiers, while in the XX we used to think that Space was going to be the Last Frontier. On the other hand, philosophy taught us that the real travel is the one within ourselves. Are you interested in this kind of perspective?

We definitely are, and we are strong supporters of the travel as the “real thing”. Our growth doesn’t come from where we arrive, or where we depart from. It’s all about the journey. It is with the journey and the fantastic experiences that we live within the journey that we become better versions of ourselves. Experience. This is what makes a difference. Technology will always evolve and the discoveries of the future will expand our horizons as it has always been. The journey…that will always be different, unpredictable, unique.



14. Well, questions are over! Thank you very much for your time and many compliments for your new album “Pirates II – Armada”. Will you add something or just like to salute your fans and our readers?

A lot have been said and we cannot thank you enough for having given us some space to talk more deeply about VoA and about the new album. We have two shows in Italy in October, one in Milano and one in Treviso! We are extremely looking forward to coming back to your beautiful country, also proud of having an Italian on our ship! We promise you it will be a night to remember, where you will truly be transported to a different world. For a couple hours you’ll come aboard our pirate ship, forgetting about who you are, forgetting about your duties and the issue of everyday’s life…so why losing the chance? We are extremely active on the social networks so if anyone wants to discover more about us, that’s the place to be…or better, our concerts are the place to be, and the socials are the places where to discover where we’ll play! : Abbiamo detto molto e non possiamo ringraziarvi a sufficienza per averci ospitati e per averci dato un po’ di spazio per parlare più approfonditamente deie del nostro nuovo album. Avremo due spettacoli in Italia a ottobre, uno a Milano e uno a Treviso! Siamo davvero felici di poter tornare nel vostro bellissimo Paese ed orgogliosi di avere un italiano nel nostro vascello! Vi promettiamo che sarà una sera da ricordare, nella quale sarete realmente trasportati in un mondo differente. Per un paio d’ore sarete a bordo della nostra nave pirata, dimenticandovi chi siete, dimenticandovi i vostri doveri e le difficoltà della vita quotidiana… quindi, perché perdersi l’occasione? Siamo molto attivi sui social network quindi se qualcuno volesse scoprire qualcosa di più su di noi, quello è il posto… o meglio, i nostri concerti sono il posto e i social sono il posto per scoprire dove suoneremo!1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.13.14.





