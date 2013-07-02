ABYSMAL DAWN: firmano per la Season Of Mist, album nel 2018

|
L'etichetta Season Of Mist annuncia l'ingresso nel proprio roster degli Abysmal Dawn, formazione death metal statunitense attiva dal 2003. Il gruppo californiano pubblicherà prossimamente il quinto album della carriera, successore di Obsolence del 2014. L'uscita, secondo quanto comunicato, è prevista per il 2018.
Ecco il comunicato ufficiale della band:
"We're very happy to be signed to such an awesome and respected label like Season Of Mist. The people there are all die-hard metalheads and we're glad to be a part of such an enthusiastic and strong team. We also have a long standing friendship with US label manager Gordon Conrad, who originally signed us. Working with Gordon, Michael, and the other amazing people at the label was just a no-brainer. We're very excited about the future of ABYSMAL DAWN these days, and judging by the new material that we've been working on, some great things are to come soon enough".