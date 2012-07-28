TANKARD: a gennaio una raccolta del materiale pubblicato con la AFM Records

|
Il prossimo 12 gennaio la AFM Records publicherà Hymns For The Drunk, raccolta dei thrasher tedeschi Tankard che racchiuderà il meglio del materiale pubblicato nel periodo in cui erano sotto l'etichetta tedesca, che va dal 2002 al 2010.
Il boxset sarà disponibile in cinquecento copie e conterrà la versione in CD, doppio LP, una statuetta, un sottobicchiere ed una cartolina autografata.
Ecco la tracklist:
CD
1. Rectifier
2. Need Money For Beer
3. New Liver Please!
4. Slipping From Reality
5. Die With A Beer In Your Hand
6. We’re Coming Back
7. We Still Drink The Old Ways
8. The Beauty And The Beast
9. Metaltometal
10. Zombie Attack
11. (Empty) Tankard
12. The Morning After
13. Medley (Alcohol, Puke, Mon Cheri, Wonderful Life)
14. Octane Warriors
15. Stay Thirsty!
16. Time Warp
17. Rules For Fools
Tracklist Vinyl:
Side A
1. Rectifier
2. Need Money For Beer
3. New Liver Please
4. Slipping From Reality
5. Die With A Beer In Your Hand
Side B
6. We’re Coming Back
7. We Still Drink The Old Ways
8. The Beauty And The Beast
9. Metaltometal
Side C
10. Zombie Attack
11. (Empty) Tankard
12. The Morning After
13. Medley (Alcohol, Puke, Mon Cheri, Wonderful Life)
Side D
14. Octane Warriors
15. Stay Thirsty
16. Time Warp
17. Rules For Fools