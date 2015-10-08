MALEVOLENT CREATION: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Il prossimo 19 gennaio la Hammerheart Records pubblicherà The 13th Beast, il nuovo disco dei deathster statunitensi Malevolent Creation che vedrà l'esordio della nuova line-up della band:
Phil Cancilla - batteria
Josh Gibbs - basso
Phil Fasciana - chitarra
Lee Wollenschlaeger - voce chitarra
L'album è stato mixato e masterizzato da Dan Swanö ed il primo estratto sarà disponibile il 30 novembre, mentre i pre-order partiranno il 23 novembre; ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da German Latorres:
01. End The Torture
02. Mandatory Butchery
03. Agony For The Chosen
04. Canvas Of Flesh
05. Born Of Pain
06. The Beast Awakened
07. Decimated
08. Bleed Us Free
09. Knife At Hand
10. Trapped Inside
11. Release The Soul