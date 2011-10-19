EXHUMED: annunciato il nuovo album, ascolta il singolo

|
La formazione death/grind Exhumed hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Horror, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 4 ottobre via Relapse Records.
Il disco è stato registrato nei pressi dei Darker Corners (di proprietà della band). Horror è stato prodotto dalla band e da Alejandro Corredor con il mix e master curato da Joel Grind.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Unsound
2. Ravenous Cadavers
3. Scream Out in Fright
4. The Red Death
5. Utter Mutilation of Your Corpse
6. Slaughter Maniac
7. Ripping Death
8. Clawing
9. Naked, Screaming, and Covered in Blood
10. Playing With Fear
11. Dead Meat
12. Rabid
13. In the Mouth of Hell
14. Shattered Sanity
15. Re-Animated
16. Crypt of Terror (Bonus Track)
17. Re-Entry and Destruction (Bonus Track)
18. The Day Man Lost (Bonus Track)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare il brano Ravenous Cadavers.