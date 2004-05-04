GARY MOORE: ecco i dettagli del nuovo live album

|
La Mascot Label Group ha annunciato la pubblicazione per il 31 gennaio 2020, di un nuovo live album del compianto Gary Moore, intitolato Live In London e registrato durante il concerto tenutosi alla London’s Islington Academy il 2 dicembre del 2009. Di seguito potete ascoltare la cover di Albert King, Oh, Pretty Woman.
Tracklist:
01. Oh, Pretty Woman
02. Bad For You Baby
03. Down The Line
04. Since I Met You Baby
05. Have You Heard
06. All Your Love
07. Mojo Boogie
08. I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
09. Too Tired / Gary's Blues 1
10. Still Got The Blues
11. Walking By Myself
12. The Blues Alright
13. Parisienne Walkways