CONCEPTION: ad aprile il nuovo album “State Of Deception”, disponibili i primi samples
04/03/2020 - 19:55 (134 letture)

Radamanthis
Mercoledì 4 Marzo 2020, 23.45.34
5
Sono felice di poter sentire nuovamente l'ugola di Roy!
Aceshigh
Mercoledì 4 Marzo 2020, 20.47.36
4
E vaiiiiiiiii !!!!
progster78
Mercoledì 4 Marzo 2020, 20.45.53
3
Goduria estrema!
duke
Mercoledì 4 Marzo 2020, 20.28.46
2
....interessante.....
MIc
Mercoledì 4 Marzo 2020, 20.02.50
1
"it's the best thing I've ever been involved in". Prima o poi qualcuno farà una dichiarazione tipo "il nuovo album è più brutto dei precedenti e anche di quelli fatti con le mie band passate". ah ah
ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/03/2020 - 19:55
CONCEPTION: ad aprile il nuovo album “State Of Deception”, disponibili i primi samples
26/11/2019 - 19:19
WRETCHED CONCEPTION FEST: il 7 dicembre a Modena, ecco il bill
19/06/2019 - 12:17
CONCEPTION: registreranno un nuovo disco dopo più di venti anni
24/11/2018 - 07:38
CONCEPTION: tutto il nuovo EP in streaming
06/11/2018 - 17:03
CONCEPTION: diffuso il singolo 'Re Conception'
30/04/2018 - 18:52
CONCEPTION: torna la band di Roy Khan, previsto un nuovo EP
07/03/2018 - 09:39
HOUR OF PENANCE: tutto 'Promo 2007' in streaming per il decennale di 'The Vile Conception'
