CONCEPTION: ad aprile il nuovo album “State Of Deception”, disponibili i primi samples

I Conception hanno annunciato l’uscita del loro prossimo album, a 20 anni di distanza dal precedente disco, dal titolo State Of Deception il 3 aprile tramite la loro etichetta personale Conception Sound Factory.
Il commento del cantante, voce storica dei Kamelot Roy Khan: ”The reception we've had from fans made recording a new album almost inevitable; they'd have rioted if we didn't get this out. But we're mightily proud of what we have put together here; I actually think it's the best thing I've ever been involved in. We can't wait to share it with everyone!”
La tracklist:
01. In Deception
02. Of Raven And Pigs
03. Waywardly Broken
04. No Rewind
05. The Mansion (featuring Elize Ryd)
06. By The Blues
07. Anybody Out There
08. She Dragoon
09. Feather Moves (remastered)