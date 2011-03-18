NANOWAR OF STEEL: annunciato il live album ''XX Years of Steel'', ascolta un inedito

Che facessero l\'album sul trionfale concerto all\'Alcatraz era abbastanza ovvio (giustamente). Idee per scrivere testi strambi sono praticamente infinite. Per quelli che dicono \"è musica già sentita\" per scrivere qualcosa che faccia ridere o simili è ovvio che si punti su musica già sentita, così la senti e abbinata a testi demenziali può far ridere. Credo però che più che essere comici puntino maggiormente alla stravaganza, in modo da essere percepiti più \"seriamente\", non so se questo sia un bene o un male.