NANOWAR OF STEEL: annunciato il live album ''XX Years of Steel'', ascolta un inedito

Il gruppo power metal Nanowar of Steel ha annunciato la pubblicazione del disco dal vivo XX Years of Steel in arrivo il 6 dicembre 2024 tramite Napalm Records.
Il concerto è stato registrato in occasione del concerto che la band ha tenuto all'Alcatraz di Milano nell'ottobre 2023 e conterrà, oltre che il concerto, un terzo CD con brani inediti.
"Italy’s parody metal masters, Nanowar of Steel, are set to release their live album, XX Years of Steel, on December 6, 2024, via Napalm Records! Captured during their sold-out, 3,000 attendee show at Alcatraz, Milano in October 2023, this monumental live release celebrates two decades of blending humor and metal and elevates with special guest appearances. The new offering not only presents strong live versions of 28 original tracks, but even includes a 9-track bonus CD including two brand-new studio tracks that showcase NANOWAR OF STEEL’s continuous evolution and unique style.
With millions of cross-platform streams and views on their hilariously entertaining music videos, NANOWAR OF STEEL have captivated audiences worldwide with their multilingual talent, distinctive blend of humor and cultural insight. XX Years of Steel kicks off with a tongue-in-cheek Italian introduction that humorously reinterprets the Book of Genesis, setting the stage for a night full of metal mayhem and laughter. Fans can expect live renditions of the band’s most iconic tracks, such as “Norwegian Reggaeton”, which sees Charly Glamour (Gigatron) adding his explosive energy to the reggaeton-infused metal anthem. The crowd’s electric enthusiasm reaches its peak during “Valhalleluja”, where Odin himself (Thomas Winkler of Angus McSix) leads the charge, and during “Uranus” with fans’ chants echoing through the venue.
Adding to the excitement, XX Years of Steel introduces two brand-new tracks, including the stormy power metal anthem “Stormwarrior Of The Storm” which rages with fierce riffs, powerful vocals and an homage to the art of weather forecasting. The innovative “HelloWorld.java” inspired by the history of coding, offers a playful yet complex narrative that showcases the band’s versatility. The new offering also blends special cover versions such as popular German party hit “Das Rote Pferd”, the hilarious Iron Maiden parody, “Afraid to Shoot into the Eyes of a Stranger in a Strange Land” and the sudatory “Armpits Of Immortals”, enhanced from the likes of Ross The Boss (Manowar).
XX Years of Steel is more than just a greatest hits collection—it’s a testament to NANOWAR OF STEEL’s enduring appeal and their ability to unite metalheads through laughter and killer riffs. It is the ultimate celebration of their journey so far, and whether you’re a longtime fan or new to their unique brand of parody metal, it’s a must-have for anyone who loves metal with a twist. Prepare to laugh, headbang, and join the metal party of the year!"
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
CD 1 Live:
01. Intro
02. Sober
03. Nanowar
04. Gabonzo Robot
05. Tricycles of Steel
06. Il Cacciatore della Notte
07. La Maledizione di Capitan Findus (feat. Maurizio Merluzzo)
08. Odino & Valhalla
09. Disco Metal
10 .V per Viennetta (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)
11 .The Power of Imodium (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)
12. Power of the Power of the Power of the Power (of the Great Sword) (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)
13. Declination (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)
14. Barbie, MILF Princess of the Twilight (feat. Alessandro del Vecchio)
CD 2 Live:
15. Ironmonger (The Copier of the Seven Keys)
16. RAP-Sody
17. Il Signore degli Anelli (dello Stadio)
18. Interlude
19. Pasadena 1994
20. Norwegian Reggaeton (feat. Charly Glamour (Gigatron))
21. Metal
22. Sottosegretari alla Presidenza della Repubblica del True Metal (feat. Il Profeta (Gli Atroci))
23. Feudalesimo e Libertà
24. Bum Voyage
25. Uranus
26. Valhalleluja (feat Thomas Winkler)
27. La Polenta Taragnarock
28. Giorgio Mastrota (The Keeper of Inox Steel)
CD 3
01. Stormwarrior of the Storm
02. HelloWorld.java
03. Afraid to shoot into the eyes of a stranger in a strange land
04. Armpits of Immortals (feat. Ross the Boss)
05. Das rote Pferd (Markus Becker Cover)
06. El Baile del Perrito (Wilfrido Vargas Cover)
07. Brave Margot (Georges Brassens Cover, feat. Nils Courbaron, feat. The Rumpled)
08. We're going to Tortuga (Venga Boys Cover, feat. The Rumpled)
09. Gabonzo Robot (ガボンゾ-ロボット) - Japanese Version
Inoltre è online l'inedita Stormwarrior of the Storm.