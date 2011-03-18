     
 
NANOWAR OF STEEL: annunciato il live album ''XX Years of Steel'', ascolta un inedito
17/09/2024 - 15:52 (114 letture)

Mick
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024, 20.16.33
3
Greatest hits dal vivo più alcune canzoni nuove.
Duke
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024, 19.31.23
2
....vedo che c\'è davvero il loro meglio.....lo comprerò....🤟
Mick
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024, 16.34.56
1
Che facessero l\'album sul trionfale concerto all\'Alcatraz era abbastanza ovvio (giustamente). Idee per scrivere testi strambi sono praticamente infinite. Per quelli che dicono \"è musica già sentita\" per scrivere qualcosa che faccia ridere o simili è ovvio che si punti su musica già sentita, così la senti e abbinata a testi demenziali può far ridere. Credo però che più che essere comici puntino maggiormente alla stravaganza, in modo da essere percepiti più \"seriamente\", non so se questo sia un bene o un male.
RECENSIONI
88
ARTICOLI
24/10/2023
Live Report
NANOWAR OF STEEL - 20 YEARS OF STEEL
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 21-10-2023
09/03/2023
Intervista
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Una Risata vi Seppellirà
22/06/2016
Live Report
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Casale Comics&Games 2016, Casale Monferrato (AL), 19/06/2016
21/03/2011
Live Report
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Corner House, Torino - 18/03/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/09/2024 - 15:52
NANOWAR OF STEEL: annunciato il live album ''XX Years of Steel'', ascolta un inedito
07/06/2024 - 10:42
NANOWAR OF STEEL: disponibile il lyric video di ''El Baile del Perrito''
17/05/2024 - 08:31
NANOWAR OF STEEL: annunciati cinque concerti
23/04/2024 - 21:18
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: Nanowar of Steel headliner della seconda giornata
11/04/2024 - 22:03
NANOWAR OF STEEL: presentano il nuovo singolo ''Das Rote Pferd''
21/03/2024 - 08:50
NANOWAR OF STEEL: ascolta 'Afraid to Shoot into the Eyes of a Stranger in a Strange Land'
19/01/2024 - 09:16
TRICK OR TREAT: un tour coi Nanowar of Steel e conferma all`Adunata di Feudalesimo e Libertà
24/10/2023 - 15:25
NANOWAR OF STEEL: guarda la clip di 'Protocols Of Love'
17/10/2023 - 18:19
NANOWAR OF STEEL: i dettagli della data di sabato all'Alcatraz di Milano
25/09/2023 - 21:17
NANOWAR OF STEEL: disponibile il lyric video di ''Metal Boomer Battalion''
