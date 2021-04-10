CLUTCH: annunciato per il 2027 il nuovo ''Wasted Lands''

Gli statunitensi Clutch
hanno annunciato il loro quattordicesimo disco in studio, intitolato Wasted Lands
, in arrivo il 22 gennaio 2027 per Weathermaker Music
.
Come svelato in precedenza
, il disco è stato prodotto da Gene "Machine" Freeman
.
Ecco la tracklist:01. The Drifter Returns
02. Stage Fright
03. Loaf 'N Jug
04. High Class Action Lawsuit
05. Chestburster
06. Beware the Fever
07. Wound Collector
08. Colorado Fuel and Iron
09. Streets are His
10. The Green Skull
11. Wasted Lands
12. The Message is Clear
Qui sotto, invece, trovate il videoclip della titletrack: