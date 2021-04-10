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02/10/26
FROZEN CROWN
The Legend of the Six Kings

02/10/26
HAUNT
Setting Course

02/10/26
MISS MAY I
No Place for Me

02/10/26
DEAD POET SOCIETY
Monarch

09/10/26
SMOULDER
Witch Wife in an Alien World

09/10/26
SIGNUM REGIS
Beyond Spacetime

09/10/26
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF
Far and Wide

16/10/26
FATE UNBURIED
Neraspeme

23/10/26
POLYPHIA
Be Not Afraid

23/10/26
PRIEST
Altered State Police

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17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
CLUTCH: annunciato per il 2027 il nuovo ''Wasted Lands''
26/09/2026 - 16:18 (100 letture)

RECENSIONI
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ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/09/2026 - 16:18
CLUTCH: annunciato per il 2027 il nuovo ''Wasted Lands''
15/05/2025 - 00:24
CLUTCH: svelato il produttore del nuovo disco
30/07/2024 - 00:07
CLUTCH: in studio di registrazione a marzo 2025
12/07/2024 - 11:30
CLUTCH: al lavoro sul seguito di ''Sunrise on Slaughter Beach''
16/08/2022 - 16:42
CLUTCH: ascolta ''Slaughter Beach'' dal nuovo disco in studio
19/07/2022 - 16:40
CLUTCH: i dettagli del nuovo album "Sunrise On Slaughter Beach"
15/06/2022 - 00:28
CLUTCH: disponibile l’inedita ‘‘We Strive for Excellence’’
06/04/2022 - 00:22
CLUTCH: ascolta l'inedita ''Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)''
24/03/2022 - 11:09
CLUTCH: tornano in Italia per un concerto
10/04/2021 - 18:04
THE PICTUREBOOKS: ecco il video di ''Corrina Corrina'' insieme a Neil Fallon dei Clutch
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/09/2026 - 16:35
ASIA: ascolta la nuova ''Arcadia'' da ''Indigo''
26/09/2026 - 16:29
ENSLAVED: ''Tales of Trees'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Mið''
21/09/2026 - 19:24
DIRTY HONEY: a gennaio il nuovo ''Catch My Butterfly''
14/09/2026 - 18:42
STEVEN WILSON: annuncia il nuovo ''Requiem for a Village'', ecco la titletrack
14/09/2026 - 18:34
THE HU: guarda il videoclip di ''Warrior Chant'' dall'ultimo ''Hun''
14/09/2026 - 18:28
MISS MAY I: il video di ''Highbrow Thieves'' dal nuovo ''No Place for Me''
09/09/2026 - 18:48
STRYPER: ascolta ''Here in Your Heart'' dal prossimo ''Throne of Thorns''
09/09/2026 - 18:42
SPIRITBOX: il video ufficiale del singolo ''Mourning''
09/09/2026 - 18:32
HAVOK: ascolta l'inedita ''The Ultimate Weapon''
27/08/2026 - 12:37
FOREIGNER: ascolta l'inedita ''Trouble'' dalle sessioni di ''Head Games''
 
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