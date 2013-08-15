GWAR: i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano

|
La formazione americana Gwar ha pubblicato i dettagli del loro nuovo album The Blood Of Gods, che uscirà il 20 ottobre via Metal Blade Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. War on GWAR
2. Viking Death Machine
3. El Presidente
4. I'll Be Your Monster
5. Auroch
6. Swarm
7. The Sordid Soliloquy of Sawborg Destructo
8. Death to Dickie Duncan
9. Crushed by the Cross
10. Fuck This Place
11. Phantom Limb
12. If You Want Blood (You Got It)
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare la traccia Fuck This Place.