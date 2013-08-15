      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/08/17
PAGAN ALTAR
The Room of Shadows

25/08/17
PORTRAIT
Burn the World

25/08/17
MORBID EVILS
Deceases

25/08/17
UNSEEN FAITH
Lost World

25/08/17
THE NEW ROSES
One More for the Road

25/08/17
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
Villains

25/08/17
CRIMFALL
Amain

25/08/17
DAGOBA
Black Nova

25/08/17
KAL-EL
Astrodoomeda

28/08/17
CHASTAIN
We Bleed Metal 17

CONCERTI

24/08/17
NERVOSA + GUESTS
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

24/08/17
FESTA BIKERS (day 1)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

25/08/17
FESTA BIKERS (day 2)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

26/08/17
BREAKING SOUND METAL FEST
MESAGNE (BR)

26/08/17
HARD ROCKOLO FESTIVAL
PARCO ROCCOLO - PIEVE DI CADORE (BL)

26/08/17
FESTA BIKERS (day 3)
ZONA INDUSTRIALE - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

27/08/17
BEERAPOCALYPSE NIGHT
IL CHIRINGUITO - PRATO

01/09/17
METAL INPALA (day 1)
PALAFERROLI - SAN BONIFACIO (VR)

01/09/17
COLLEMETAL
CENTRO CIVICO "LA PORTA DEL PARCO" - COLLEBEATO (BS)

02/09/17
HAMMER OF THE GODS FESTIVAL
ELYON CLUB - ROZZANO (MI)
GWAR: i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano
23/08/2017 - 20:06 (46 letture)

RECENSIONI
40
60
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/08/2017 - 20:06
GWAR: i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano
08/08/2017 - 20:23
GWAR: nuovo album ad ottobre
20/06/2017 - 11:00
GWAR: video live di un nuovo brano
15/06/2017 - 18:57
GWAR: nuovo album in autunno
21/09/2014 - 20:22
GWAR: annunciati due nuovi membri
18/08/2014 - 16:32
GWAR: video live con il nuovo cantante
05/06/2014 - 11:11
GWAR: ufficializzate le cause della morte del cantante
24/03/2014 - 10:37
GWAR: morto il cantante
22/11/2013 - 12:17
GWAR: ecco il video di 'Madness At The Core Of Time'
15/08/2013 - 20:14
GWAR: altro brano ascoltabile in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/08/2017 - 19:19
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS: nuovo album solista per Billy Corgan, ecco i dettagli
23/08/2017 - 19:15
W.A.S.P.: presentato il nuovo batterista per il tour
23/08/2017 - 17:28
MYRKUR: disponibile un nuovo brano
23/08/2017 - 17:25
NACHTBLUT: online il lyric video di 'Amok'
23/08/2017 - 17:20
SLEEPING ROMANCE: i dettagli del nuovo album
23/08/2017 - 17:07
FOO FIGHTERS: guarda il video di un nuovo brano
23/08/2017 - 11:56
NAPALM DEATH: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
23/08/2017 - 11:44
IMPLORE: ascolta la nuova ''Untouchable Pyramid''
23/08/2017 - 11:37
CALIGULA`S HORSE: online un nuovo video
23/08/2017 - 10:37
BELL WITCH: disponibile un'anticipazione del terzo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     