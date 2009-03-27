MERCYFUL FATE: iniziano a lavorare sui nuovi brani

|
Il chitarrista Hank Shermann dei danesi Mercyful Fate ha recentemente dichiarato durante un'intervista con l'emittente Heavy di aver iniziato a lavorare alle nuove tracce che comporranno il prossimo disco della band. Si tratterebbe del primo materiale inedito a poco più di vent'anni dalla pubblicazione dell'ultimo album 9.
Ecco le dichiarazioni dell'artista:
"First of all, King [Diamond] is living in Texas, in the States. I'm living here north of Copenhagen, in Denmark. The drummer is also here, so I work with him in the rehearsal room shaping the new songs. The other guitar player is in Stockholm, Sweden, and our new bass player is in Los Angeles. So everything is Dropbox or e-mails.
I have been working at least the last one and a half years on new MERCYFUL FATE songs, and I think there's about six or seven [tracks that are] about to be ready. The first song has been sent to King after it's been mixed and all the guys played on the song. So I sent the files to Joey in Los Angeles; he did the bass. And then I sent the same files to Mike in Stockholm; he did his solos. And now King has the first song, evaluating for the vocals to be added. And then we will rearrange certain parts to be twice as long and stuff like that".