NEAL MORSE: ''Jesus Christ The Exorcist'' uscirà a giugno

Neal Morse ha diffso i dettagli della sua rock opera Jesus Christ The Exorcist, doppio disco in uscita il 24 giugno via Frontiers Music srl.
L'album è stato prodotto da Neal Morse è sarà disponibile nei formati 3 LP, 2CD, 2CD signed, digital download e streaming.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto potete leggere tracklist è cast:
Tracklisting:
CD1
1. Introduction
2. Overture
3. Getaway
4. Gather The People
5. Jesus’ Baptism
6. Jesus’ Temptation
7. There’s A Highway
8. The Woman Of Seven Devils
9. Free At Last
10. The Madman Of The Gadarenes
11. Love Has Called My Name
12. Better Weather
13. The Keys To The Kingdom
14. Get Behind Me Satan
CD2
1. He Must Go To The Cross
2. Jerusalem
3. Hearts Full Of Holes
4. The Last Supper
5. Gethsemane
6. Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial
7. Judas’ Death
8. Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion
9. Mary At The Tomb
10. The Greatest Love Of All
11. Love Has Called My Name (Reprise)
Full cast:
Ted Leonard – Jesus
Talon David - Mary Magdalene
Nick D’Virgilio - Judas Iscariot
Rick Florian - The Devil
Matt Smith - John the Baptist
Jake Livgren – Peter and Caiaphas
Neal Morse - Pilate, Demon 1, Disciple 1
Mark Pogue - Israelite 1, the Madman of the Gadarenes, Pharisee 2
Wil Morse - Israelite 2, Demon 3, Pharisee 1
Gabe Klein - Demon 2, Pharisee 4
Gideon Klein - Demon 4
Julie Harrison - Servant Girl
Inoltre è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di Get Behind Me Satan insieme a Ted Leonard.