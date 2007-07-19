     
 
24/01/25
TORMENTOR TYRANT
Excessive Escalation of Cruelty

24/01/25
MOGWAI
The Bad Fire

24/01/25
UNREQVITED
A Pathway to the Moon

24/01/25
THIN LIZZY
Acoustic Sessions

24/01/25
NEKOMATA
Euphoria

24/01/25
LABYRINTH
In the Vanishing Echoes of Goodbye

24/01/25
TRISHULA
Becoming the Enemy

24/01/25
BUMBLEFOOT
Bumblefoot ...Returns!

24/01/25
THE FERRYMEN
Iron Will

24/01/25
BONFIRE
Higher Ground

19/01/25
PSYCHONAUT 4 + SUPPORT
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

19/01/25
NOVERTE + DAGERMAN + ASHEEN HANDS
COA T28, VIA DEI TRANSITI 28 - MILANO

21/01/25
UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (SALA PETRASSI), VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN 30 - ROMA

22/01/25
STICK TO YOUR GUNS
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

22/01/25
SAVANA FUNK
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

23/01/25
TRAITRS
ROCK’N’ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

24/01/25
PADOVA BLACK METAL FEST III
GRIND HOUSE CLUB, VIA GIACINTO ANDREA LONGHIN 37 - PADOVA

24/01/25
ROCKETS
TEATRO ASTRA - SCHIO (VI)

24/01/25
KINGCROW + GHOST ON MARS + HEARTACHE
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

24/01/25
REVERIE + PUT PÚRANA + DAGERMAN
SOS FORNACE, VIA RISORGIMENTO 18 - RHO
KAMELOT: a marzo la riedizione di ''The Black Halo'' per il ventesimo anniversario
18/01/2025 - 22:24 (82 letture)

progster78
Domenica 19 Gennaio 2025, 0.25.58
1
Tanta roba \'sto disco...del resto come tutti quelli dell\'epoca Khan,questi erano i Kamelot!
70
73
69
78
74
75
75
79
83
85
78
68
65
65
25/10/2016
Live Report
KAMELOT + AEVERIUM + WITHEM
Phenomenon, Fontaneto d’Agogna (NO), 19/10/2016
01/11/2015
Intervista
KAMELOT
La parola a Oliver Palotai
13/10/2015
Live Report
KAMELOT + GUS G.
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 08/10/2015
17/11/2012
Live Report
KAMELOT + XANDRIA ed altri
Estragon, Bologna, 13/11/2012
19/07/2007
Intervista
KAMELOT
Parla Roy Khan
 
