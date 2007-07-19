KAMELOT: a marzo la riedizione di ''The Black Halo'' per il ventesimo anniversario

|
I Kamelot hanno annunciato per il 14 marzo la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, di una riedizione di The Black Halo in vari formati per celebrare il ventesimo anniversario del disco.
Tracklist:
01. March Of Mephisto (feat. Shagrath)
02. When The Lights Are Down
03. The Haunting (Somewhere In Time) (feat. Simone Simons)
04. Soul Society
05. Interlude I: Dei Gratia
06. Abandoned (feat. Mari Youngblood)
07. This Pain
08. Moonlight
09. Interlude II: Un Assassino Molto Silenzioso
10. The Black Halo
11. Nothing Ever Dies
12. Memento Mori (feat. Shagrath & Mari Youngblood)
13. Interlude III: Twelve Tolls For New Day
14. Serenade
- Wooden Box (Chailce, Digipak, Splatter Vinyl, Pendant in Velvet Bag, Signed Autographed Card, Ring, 12'' Booklet 20p) - Napalm mail order only, limited to 500
- 2-LP Marbled Gatefold Vinyl (Slipmat, Record Butler, 12'' Booklet 20p) - Napalm mail order only
- 2-LP Black Gatefold Vinyl
- Digipak CD