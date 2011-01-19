     
 
HELLOWEEN: in arrivo il live album ''Live at Budokan'', guarda il video di ''Best Time''
11/10/2024 - 10:04 (178 letture)

progster78
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024, 16.56.44
4
Painkiller,l\'ho letto tutto 😄...29 telecamere tutte su Kiske 🤣
Painkiller
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024, 16.50.49
3
@progster: ma perché, lo hai letto tutto? 🤣 In questo video ho l’impressione che Kiske stia per esplodere… Scherzi a parte attendo anche io l’album.
progster78
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024, 15.39.13
2
Aspetto l\'album in studio...cmq sempre belli questi comunicati chilometrici,roba che neanche il tizio dei materassi Marion può eguagliare.
Painkiller
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024, 13.55.12
1
Buona scaletta, sempre difficile scegliere. Quando ho letto SAVE US ho pensato “eh la madonnaaa”.
