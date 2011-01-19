HELLOWEEN: in arrivo il live album ''Live at Budokan'', guarda il video di ''Best Time''

|
Il gruppo power metal Helloween pubblicherà il nuovo live album Live At Budokan il 13 dicembre 2024 tramite Reigning Phoenix Music nei formati 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, 3LP.
Get ready to dive headfirst into the electrifying world of HELLOWEEN with their new live album, a colossal release that immortalizes their iconic performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan.Choosing the Nippon Budokan for this live recording was no coincidence. A venue rich in musical history, it has hosted countless legendary concerts and is an accolade for every music group that has played there. HELLOWEEN is the first German band ever to record a live album in the Nippon Budokan, and for the members it was a dream come true. The live recording's technical brilliance is another highlight. With 29 cameras capturing every nuance, the production team ensured that each moment of the concert is preserved in stunning detail. This attention to detail means the DVD and Blu-ray versions offer an immersive viewing experience, making fans feel like they are right there in the front row. The setlist of this live album is a treasure trove of surprises, contains the entire 2 hour + show and offerins a fresh experience compared to previous releases like "United Alive." This thoughtful song selection honors both the die-hard fans craving something new and the band's rich musical legacy, showcasing their evolution and expansive repertoire. This live album is more than just a concert recording; it's a celebration of HELLOWEEN's enduring impact on the metal scene. It promises to bring the magic of an unforgettable performance straight into fans' homes, offering a piece of music history that embodies the spirit and energy of a legendary band at their peak. Dropping on December 13, 2024, through Reigning Phoenix Music, this release is available in a plethora of formats: 2-CD, 3-LP, Blu-ray, and DVD. Each version is meticulously crafted to suit the metal community's diverse tastes, ensuring every fan can relive the raw, unfiltered energy of HELLOWEEN in their preferred medium.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
CD 1:
1. Orbit
2. Skyfall
3. Eagle Fly Free
4. Mass Polution
5. Future World
6. Power
7. Save Us
8. Kai's Medley
9. Forever And One (Neverland)
CD 2:
1. Best Time
2. Dr. Stein
3. How Many Tears
4. Keeper Of The Seven Keys
5. Perfect Gentleman
6. I Want Out
Inoltre è online il live video di Best Time.