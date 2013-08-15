BLUE OYSTER CULT: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo live album

|
I Blue Oyster Cult hanno annunciato per l'8 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Records srl, del loro nuovo live album iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012, che sarà disponibile nei formati di CD/DVD, Blu-ray e vinile. Di seguito potete vedere il live video di Burnin' For You.
Tracklist:
01. R U Ready 2 Rock
02. Golden Age Of Leather
03. Burnin’ For You
04. This Ain’t The Summer Of Love
05. Shooting Shark
06. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
07. Career Of Evil
08. The Vigil
09. Black Blade
10. Godzilla
11. Don’t Fear) The Reaper
DVD / BR
01. R U Ready 2 Rock
02. Golden Age Of Leather
03. Burnin’ For You
04. Shooting Shark
05. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
06. Career Of Evil
07. The Vigil
08. Black Blade
09. Godzilla
10. Don’t Fear) The Reaper
11. This Ain’t The Summer Of Love* (audio only on Blu-ray)
DVD / BR bonus:
Band interview