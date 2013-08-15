      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012 - DVD Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/03/20
SOLILOQUIUM
Things We Leave Behind

19/03/20
KOLOSSUS
The Line of the Border

20/03/20
HELL OBELISCO
Cyclopian

20/03/20
LUCIFER
Lucifer III

20/03/20
SWEVEN
The Eternal Resonance

20/03/20
ANI LO. PROJEKT
A Time Called Forever

20/03/20
BOLOGNA VIOLENTA
Bancarotta Morale

20/03/20
BLACK PHANTOM
Zero Hour is Now

20/03/20
HELION
The Great Fall

20/03/20
FOOLS GHOST
Dark Woven Light

CONCERTI

17/03/20
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + SYMPHONITY + ETERNAL SILENCE (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/03/20
VADER + DEFILED + CHRONOSPHERE + FALLCIE (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

18/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/03/20
VADER + DEFILED + CHRONOSPHERE + FALLCIE (ANNULLATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/03/20
BORN OF OSIRIS + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

19/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/03/20
BLACK PHANTOM + NOWHERE (POSTICIPATO)
ROCK N ROLL CLUB - RHO (MI)

20/03/20
VENOM INC. + GUESTS (ANNULLATO)
THE FACTORY - S. MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

20/03/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (RINVIATO)
BORDERLINE - PISA

21/03/20
DEATHLESS LEGACY (RINVIATO)
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
BLUE OYSTER CULT: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo live album
15/03/2020 - 21:13 (64 letture)

RECENSIONI
88
80
83
85
95
87
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/03/2020 - 21:13
BLUE OYSTER CULT: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo live album
06/03/2020 - 09:23
BLUE OYSTER CULT: presentano un estratto dal nuovo live album
01/02/2020 - 09:36
BLUE OYSTER CULT: a marzo un nuovo live album e la riedizione di ''Heaven Forbid''
11/01/2020 - 10:03
BLUE OYSTER CULT: online alcuni estratti dalle prossime uscite
02/11/2019 - 11:02
BLUE OYSTER CULT: disponibile il live video di ''Harvester Of Eyes''
31/10/2019 - 09:38
BLUE OYSTER CULT: in arrivo la ristampa di ''Cult Classic''
10/07/2019 - 19:00
BLUE OYSTER CULT: il prossimo album uscirà nel 2020 per la Frontiers Records
08/04/2019 - 18:32
BLUE OYSTER CULT: pronti per il primo disco di inediti dopo quasi venti anni
20/12/2015 - 10:40
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Blue Oyster Cult e Metal Church
15/08/2013 - 19:28
BLUE OYSTER CULT: è morto Allen Lanier
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/03/2020 - 21:27
PALAYE ROYALE: annunciato in primavera il terzo album
15/03/2020 - 21:23
KULT OF THE SKULL GOD: ecco il lyric video di ''Liar''
15/03/2020 - 21:08
FOOL`S GHOST: presentato il terzo singolo dal loro debutto
15/03/2020 - 20:59
KHEMMIS: previsto per aprile il nuovo minialbum ''Doomed Heavy Metal''
15/03/2020 - 20:53
ARKADO: a fine mese l'album di debutto ''Never Say Never'', guarda il video di un singolo
15/03/2020 - 20:14
SOLILOQUIUM: ascolta lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
15/03/2020 - 20:10
MYRATH: online un video dal nuovo live album
15/03/2020 - 20:07
TORCHIA: presentato un nuovo brano
15/03/2020 - 20:04
KRATER: disponibile il video di ''Prayer For Demise''
15/03/2020 - 12:15
REGARDLESS OF ME: firmato accordo con Boersma-Records, disco a settembre
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     