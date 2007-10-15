PRIMAL FEAR: cancellate tutte le date tra 2021 e 2022 per problemi di salute

|
I Primal Fear avrebbero dovuto tenere, venerdì 28 gennaio 2022, una data in Italia, al Druso di Bergamo.
Il concerto sarebbe stato l'unico, tra quelli del tour europeo a supporto del loro ultimo album Metal Commando, a toccare la penisola.
Tuttavia, il gruppo teutonico - attraverso i propri profili social - ha comunicato la cancellazione di tutte le date previste tra la fine del 2021 e l'inizio del 2022 , a causa di un "serio problema di salute".
Di seguito il comunicato:
"Dear fans and friends of Primal Fear. We deeply regret to inform you that due to a serious illness issue the band has to cancel all shows booked for 2021 and 2022. At the moment we are not able to foresee when the band will be able to continue what the love the most: playing shows.
Please stay with us and we gonna inform you as soon as we have news. Stay healthy!"
Non sapendo, allo stato attuale delle cose, chi sia stato colpito da questa situazione di difficoltà, come redazione auguriamo al gruppo di poter tornare presto a calcare i palchi d'Europa.