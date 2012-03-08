DESTRAGE: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Everything Sucks and I Think I Am a Big Part of It’’

|
I nostrani Destrage pubblicheranno il prossimo 16 settembre 2022 il loro nuovo album, SO MUCH. too much., tramite l’etichetta 3DOT Recordings, di proprietà dei Periphery.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Matteo “Ciube” Tabacco.
Matteo Di Gioia ha diretto per la band il video ufficiale dedicato al primo singolo tratto dalla nuova fatica in studio, Everything Sucks and I Think I Am a Big Part of It.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. A Commercial Break That Lasts Forever
2. Everything Sucks and I Think I’m a Big Part of It
3. Venice Has Sunk
4. Italian Boi
5. Private Party (con Devin Townsend)
6. Sometimes I Forget What I Was About To
7. An Imposter
8. Is It Still Today
9. Vasoline
10. Rimashi
11. Unisex Unibrow
12. Everything Sucks Less
La clip del singolo è invece visibile qui sotto: