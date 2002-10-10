IRON MAIDEN: Nicko McBrain annuncia il suo ultimo show

07/12/2024 - 19:28 (312 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Saverio Comellini "Lizard" 17 In bocca al lupo Nicko! Un grandissimo, ti si vuole bene, up the Irons \\m/ 16 #11 Noesis, perché ho scoperto i Maiden nel 96. 15 @Fasanez! Quel giorno lo beccai con Blaze e Gers. Solo che mi limitai a guardarli che uscivano da Santa Maria Novella. Non ci credo. Che flash. Tu dove eri? Comunque un bravo batterista. E di sicuro quello che ha suonato con i TRUST e Pat Travers merita più di una citazione a pié pagina nella storia dei Maiden. 14 Si brinda in tuo onore caro Nicko, per una tua ripresa e soprattutto per la tua salute, grazie per questi anni dietro le pelli dei Maiden! 13 Mi accodo ai grazie Nicko! Me lo ricordo quando lo trovai a Firenze il giorno dopo il concerto del tour di Virtual XI se non erro, lo fermammo per un autografo e fu molto gentile. Grazie per la musica che ci hai dato! 12 Grazie Nicko...grazie per la tua bravura,grazie per aver fatto parte di una band leggendaria e soprattutto grazie per la tua simpatia e per il sorriso sempre stampato in faccia...ti si vuole bene. 11 Perché dal 96? 10 Un enorme grazie a colui che dal 1996 per me è \"il batterista\". 9 ...grazie nicko.....grandissimo musicista e professionista...giusto fermarsi quando è il momento giusto.....grazie di tutto... 8 purtroppo era inevitabile, mi dispiace tanto, ma ancor di più mi dispiaceva vederlo in performance live purtroppo appena sufficienti, diventando un grosso limite per la band stessa. l\'importante è che stia bene in salute... vado a riascoltare Real Dead live, per me la sua massima espressione musicale del drumming. Grande Nicko 7 Non il mio preferito, ma Onore al merito di una persona meravigliosa. Ciò che importa é che stia meglio rispetto a qualche tempo fa. Lunga vita a Nicko. 6 Purtroppo me l\'aspettavo, da quando aveva detto pubblicamente che non riusciva più a suonare alcuni passaggi. Un grande della musica, con un groove tutto suo, spero in un sostituto valido. 5 Rco D 4 Nicko è sempre stato la faccia divertente dei Maiden, mancherà tanto a loro e a noi. L\'importante è che la sua salute sia migliorata 3 Zagor, Makin Magic di Pat Travers è un capolavoro ( come hai detto tu con lui alla batteria ) 2 Un grande e a parte con gli Iron con cui ha fatto anche la storia andatevelo a vedere o sentire live del rockpalast con Pat Traverso o con i trust francesi...... 1 Ho sentito che dovrebbe sostituirlo Abaddon. Comunque tutti ad ascoltare Where Eagles Dare in segno di rispetto