IRON MAIDEN: Nicko McBrain annuncia il suo ultimo show

“After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward,” McBrain, whose tenure with the heavy metal giants began in 1982, said in a statement.
“What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you!”
McBrain added that he will “remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects,” as well as “working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures,” but his days behind the kit on the band’s tours will end Saturday night.
“I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I’ll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, ‘Up the Irons!,’ he added.
E' con questo storico annuncio che Nicko McBrain
, da quarantadue anni batterista degli Iron Maiden
, ha dichiarato che quello di stasera sarà il suo ultimo show con la band.
Il batterista aveva recentemente sofferto per dei gravi problemi di salute, che lo avevano colpito in particolare nel gennaio 2023, costringendolo a un ritiro forzato, seguito da un ritorno dopo quattro mesi, che ne denunciava una condizione ancora decisamente non ottimale.
Lo stato di cose si è protratto fino ad oggi, con la band capitanata da Steve Harris
che ha cercato di sostenere il recupero del musicista, adattando le scalette alle sue possibilità e cercando di dargli il tempo di tornare al proprio meglio.
Una situazione che arriva al suo termine oggi con questo annuncio. Lo show di stasera a San Paolo del Brasile, ultimo del "The Past Future Tour", sarà quindi anche l'ultimo con Nicko McBrain
dietro le pelli. Un evento storico, in attesa del già annunciato ritorno a maggio 2025 col "Run For Your Lives Tour".
La band ha dichiarato che Nicko McBrain
resterà comunque parte della famiglia Iron Maiden
e che sarà impegnato in numerosi progetti inerenti il gruppo.
Il nome del sostituto non è ancora stato fatto, ma il manager Rod Smallwood
ha dichiarato che è già nella lista e che l'annuncio sarà fatto a breve.
Questa una parte della dichiarazione rilasciata da Smallwood
, anche a nome degli altri membri del gruppo: “Thank you for being an irrepressible force behind the drum kit for Maiden for 42 years and my friend for even longer. I speak on behalf of all the band when I say we will miss you immensely!”
Il testo completo delle due dichiarazioni è leggibile sul sito ufficiale
della band.
Non resta a questo punto che augurare un completo recupero a Nicko McBrain
per la sua vita e i suoi futuri progetti.