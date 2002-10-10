     
 
Nicko McBrain
IRON MAIDEN: Nicko McBrain annuncia il suo ultimo show
07/12/2024 - 19:28

Mos Maiorum
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 23.12.46
17
In bocca al lupo Nicko! Un grandissimo, ti si vuole bene, up the Irons \\m/
Buried Alive
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 22.35.39
16
#11 Noesis, perché ho scoperto i Maiden nel 96.
Rob Fleming
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 22.33.49
15
@Fasanez! Quel giorno lo beccai con Blaze e Gers. Solo che mi limitai a guardarli che uscivano da Santa Maria Novella. Non ci credo. Che flash. Tu dove eri? Comunque un bravo batterista. E di sicuro quello che ha suonato con i TRUST e Pat Travers merita più di una citazione a pié pagina nella storia dei Maiden.
Bacon Apocalypse
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 22.14.50
14
Si brinda in tuo onore caro Nicko, per una tua ripresa e soprattutto per la tua salute, grazie per questi anni dietro le pelli dei Maiden!
fasanez
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 22.13.22
13
Mi accodo ai grazie Nicko! Me lo ricordo quando lo trovai a Firenze il giorno dopo il concerto del tour di Virtual XI se non erro, lo fermammo per un autografo e fu molto gentile. Grazie per la musica che ci hai dato!
progster78
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 21.56.25
12
Grazie Nicko...grazie per la tua bravura,grazie per aver fatto parte di una band leggendaria e soprattutto grazie per la tua simpatia e per il sorriso sempre stampato in faccia...ti si vuole bene.
N�esis
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 21.55.07
11
Perché dal 96?
Buried Alive
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 21.44.54
10
Un enorme grazie a colui che dal 1996 per me è \"il batterista\".
Duke
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 21.39.23
9
...grazie nicko.....grandissimo musicista e professionista...giusto fermarsi quando è il momento giusto.....grazie di tutto...
metaldog
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 21.35.13
8
purtroppo era inevitabile, mi dispiace tanto, ma ancor di più mi dispiaceva vederlo in performance live purtroppo appena sufficienti, diventando un grosso limite per la band stessa. l\'importante è che stia bene in salute... vado a riascoltare Real Dead live, per me la sua massima espressione musicale del drumming. Grande Nicko
Painkiller
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 21.20.37
7
Non il mio preferito, ma Onore al merito di una persona meravigliosa. Ciò che importa é che stia meglio rispetto a qualche tempo fa. Lunga vita a Nicko.
LAMBRUSCORE
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 20.30.47
6
Purtroppo me l\'aspettavo, da quando aveva detto pubblicamente che non riusciva più a suonare alcuni passaggi. Un grande della musica, con un groove tutto suo, spero in un sostituto valido.
d.r.i.
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 20.25.45
5
Rco D
Barfly
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 20.17.41
4
Nicko è sempre stato la faccia divertente dei Maiden, mancherà tanto a loro e a noi. L\'importante è che la sua salute sia migliorata
Fabio
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 20.17.33
3
Zagor, Makin Magic di Pat Travers è un capolavoro ( come hai detto tu con lui alla batteria )
Zagor
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 20.03.17
2
Un grande e a parte con gli Iron con cui ha fatto anche la storia andatevelo a vedere o sentire live del rockpalast con Pat Traverso o con i trust francesi......
Mic
Sabato 7 Dicembre 2024, 19.53.08
1
Ho sentito che dovrebbe sostituirlo Abaddon. Comunque tutti ad ascoltare Where Eagles Dare in segno di rispetto
