MINISTRY: per l'ultimo album firmano con Cleopatra Records

La formazione industrial metal Ministry ha annunciato di aver firmato un contratto con Cleopatra Records che si occuperà di pubblicare il nuovo e ultimo album del gruppo. La release inoltre segna il ritorno di Paul Barker.
Al Jourgensen commenta:
Looking forward to how this new and FINAL Ministry record comes out. Turns out working with Paul is like riding a bike; you never forget how. Buckle up, this is going to be a good one. It seems that everything has come full circle, with the re-inclusion of Paul for the FINAL record, it’s like wrapping a bow on a 40-plus-year career.
Barker:
After a couple years apart, these new recording sessions started in our tried-and-true manner: we started going in opposite directions that circled around which inevitably forced us to meet in the middle, much like a particle accelerator!
Il direttore della Cleopatra Records Brian Perera:
We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Ministry back home to Cleopatra. We’ve always taken great care of their classic Wax Trax! recordings, and now, as we reunite with Paul and Al, we’re ready to continue honoring and expanding their iconic legacy.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.