MINISTRY: per l'ultimo album firmano con Cleopatra Records
08/10/2024 - 09:39 (131 letture)

Transcendence
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 18.48.51
6
@Rob Fleming: Ricordo i K\'s Choice, il gruppo pop/rock belga di \"Not an Addict\", ma non capisco cosa c\'entrino coi Ministry...
Korgull
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 18.04.26
5
Paul Backer serviva ai Ministry come il luppolo serve alla birra. Il calo che hanno avuto quando se ne é andato é stato pauroso. Attendo fiducioso il prossimo album....che sia l\'ultimo o meno
Rob Fleming
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 17.28.42
4
Se è ultimo non c\'è bisogno di specificare che è il nuovo e viceversa. Ma mi piace pensare che sia ultimo nel senso di \"I\'m not addicted, it\'s the last one, I swear\". L\'ironia a loro non gli manca. I Ministry sono i nuovi K\'s Choice (e chi c\'era sa di cosa parlo)
Metal Maniac
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 14.30.04
3
Sì sì come no... Ultimo nel senso di nuovo...
Legalisedrugsandmurder
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 13.42.34
2
Ultimo lo dicono da circa 15 anni, più o meno...
Ivan75
Martedì 8 Ottobre 2024, 12.49.33
1
Ultimo album???
