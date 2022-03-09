MINISTRY: per l'ultimo album firmano con Cleopatra Records

08/10/2024 - 09:39 (131 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 6 @Rob Fleming: Ricordo i K\'s Choice, il gruppo pop/rock belga di \"Not an Addict\", ma non capisco cosa c\'entrino coi Ministry... 5 Paul Backer serviva ai Ministry come il luppolo serve alla birra. Il calo che hanno avuto quando se ne é andato é stato pauroso. Attendo fiducioso il prossimo album....che sia l\'ultimo o meno 4 Se è ultimo non c\'è bisogno di specificare che è il nuovo e viceversa. Ma mi piace pensare che sia ultimo nel senso di \"I\'m not addicted, it\'s the last one, I swear\". L\'ironia a loro non gli manca. I Ministry sono i nuovi K\'s Choice (e chi c\'era sa di cosa parlo) 3 Sì sì come no... Ultimo nel senso di nuovo... 2 Ultimo lo dicono da circa 15 anni, più o meno... 1 Ultimo album???