ENSLAVED: rinnovano con Nuclear Blast Records

|
Tramite un post sulla pagina Facebook della band, gli Enslaved hanno annunciato di aver rinnovato il contratto con l'etichetta tedesca Nuclear Blast Records, che dal 2012 si occupa della distribuzione dei loro dischi.
Questo è il comunicato:
It is with great pleasure we re-sign our record deal with Nuclear Blast worldwide! We have been working together for more or less a decade, and it has been an undivided positive experience. They have both the heart to grasp our musical visions, and the business-muscles to spread them out into the world. When you add personal friendships with the wonderful people in America, U.K. and Germany it is simply an ideal situation for us to be in. Onwards, forwards and in all directions!
Inoltre la band ha diffuso il video ufficiale di What Else Is There?, cover dei Röyksopp, bonus track dell'ultimo disco della band E pubblicato nel 2017.