14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull and Bones – Tales from Over the Seas

14/11/19
GREAT MASTER
Skull And Bones - Tales From Over The Sea

15/11/19
HANGING GARDEN
Into That Good Night

15/11/19
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS
Walk Beyond the Dark

15/11/19
RAISED FIST
Anthems

15/11/19
GURU OF DARKNESS
Ararat

15/11/19
THE DEATHTRIP
Demon Sola Totem

15/11/19
TULUS
Evil 1999

15/11/19
DESPISED ICON
Purgatory

15/11/19
DEATH SS
The Whole Rite - Live at Metalitalia.com Festival

CONCERTI

13/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

13/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
SUPERNOVA - TUORO SUL TRASIMENO (PG)

14/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

14/11/19
PROFANATICA + DEMONOMANCY
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - COMO

14/11/19
DAVID ELLEFSON
LET IT BEER - ROMA

15/11/19
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

15/11/19
RIVAL SONS + GUEST TBA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

15/11/19
IMMOLATION + RAGNAROK + MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY + EMBRYO
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

15/11/19
PROFANATICA + DEMONOMANCY
SCUUM - PESCARA

15/11/19
ARCANA OPERA + GUESTS
THE FACTORY - CASTEL D'AZZANO (VR)
ENSLAVED: rinnovano con Nuclear Blast Records
13/11/2019 - 13:15 (54 letture)

ARTICOLI
09/11/2018
Live Report
ENSLAVED + VREID + GAAHLS WYRD + WHOREDOM RIFE
Parkteateret, Oslo, 03/11/2018
12/12/2017
Intervista
ENSLAVED
Di passioni che non finiscono e cose da hipster
01/12/2017
Live Report
ENSLAVED + ADIMIRON
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 30/11/2017
01/11/2016
Live Report
ENSLAVED + NE OBLIVISCARIS + OCEANS OF SLUMBER
Traffic Live Club, Roma, 27/10/2016
03/10/2012
Intervista
ENSLAVED
Spirito prog
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/11/2019 - 13:15
ENSLAVED: rinnovano con Nuclear Blast Records
21/06/2018 - 18:18
ENSLAVED: il batterista Cato Bekkevold lascia la band
15/02/2018 - 00:02
ENSLAVED: in Italia ad agosto per il Frantic Fest
03/02/2018 - 00:10
ENSLAVED: a marzo la ristampa di 'Hordanes Land'
29/01/2018 - 11:33
ENSLAVED: ascolta la cover di 'Jizzlobber' dei Faith No More
01/12/2017 - 14:36
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Enslaved e Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
06/10/2017 - 17:27
ENSLAVED: nuovo video online
29/09/2017 - 13:10
ENSLAVED: gli Adimiron apriranno la data italiana
16/09/2017 - 11:44
ENSLAVED: ecco le prime band di supporto del tour europeo
11/08/2017 - 16:32
ENSLAVED: online il video della nuova ''Storm Son''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/11/2019 - 19:41
BENEATH THE MASSACRE: nel roster di Century Media Records, ''Fearmonger'' uscirà a febbraio
13/11/2019 - 19:30
MORTUARY DRAPE: il 23 novembre a Milano per uno show speciale
13/11/2019 - 16:33
SEVEN SPIRES: guarda ''Succumb'' dal nuovo album
13/11/2019 - 16:25
DEATHWHITE: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album, ascolta un brano
13/11/2019 - 15:35
EKPYROSIS: cambio di formazione e nuovo singolo
13/11/2019 - 13:51
DOWN: ritornano in attività con un concerto nel 2020
13/11/2019 - 13:30
MONOLITHE: tutto il nuovo album in streaming
13/11/2019 - 13:22
CIANIDE: svelano i dettagli e un brano del nuovo EP
12/11/2019 - 20:25
ARCH ENEMY: nel 2020 lavoreranno al nuovo album
12/11/2019 - 20:17
THE BASTARD WITHIN: a dicembre il debutto con ''Better Dead Than Friends'', online il singolo
 
