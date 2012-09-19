SABATON: a novembre la premiere del loro film in collaborazione con musei da tutto il mondo

|
I Sabaton hanno annunciato il lancio del loro nuovo progetto History Rocks. Parte di questa iniziativa vedrà la trasmissione della premiere del loro film The War To End All Wars – The Movie in vari musei di tutto il mondo durante le due settimane intorno all'11 novembre 2023.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro dichiarazioni e vedere il trailer del film.
MOVIE PREMIERE ANNOUNCEMENT 📽️
We are beyond excited to be finally unveiling this after tons of hard work, planning and sleepless nights! "The War To End All Wars - The Movie" will mark its global premiere in museums in the 2 weeks surrounding November 11, 2023 (Armistice Day), as part of our never-been-done-before "History Rocks" project!
Yes, we are partnering with museums across the globe and it’s a dream come true for us. We’ve created a way to inspire you guys to support your local museums and a way for us to shed light on the importance of history education. We feel this is the most meaningful way to premiere our movie. Pär said: “Sabaton and museums often go hand in hand – we just have different tools to tell history. With the launch of this new project, the museums will have another tool.”
You can find out where “The War To End All Wars – The Movie” is being shown by taking a look at our list of participating museums on our website here 👉https://movie.sabaton.net/ This list is being constantly updated with new museums, but we also need your help if you can't find a location near you. All you need to do is suggest your local museum to us by filling in the "Suggest a museum!" form. Leave the rest to us!