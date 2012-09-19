     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Il Volantino della Premiere
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/06/23
GABRIELE BELLINI
Motus

15/06/23
GOSFORTH
Scourge of Dark Dominion

16/06/23
FIFTH ANGEL
When Angels Kill

16/06/23
ALTAR OF OBLIVION
Burning Memories

16/06/23
VULTURES INDUTRIES
Ghosts from the past

16/06/23
STEVE LUKATHER
Bridges

16/06/23
STARDUST
Kingdom of Illusion

16/06/23
WONDERS
Beyond the Mirage

16/06/23
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD
PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation

16/06/23
SATURNUS
The Storm Within

CONCERTI

14/06/23
INCUBUS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/06/23
BARDOMAGNO
RIEVOCANDUM - SAN POLO D\'ENZA (RE)

17/06/23
FIRENZE ROCKS
VISARNO ARENA - FIRENZE

18/06/23
CANDY + GUESTS
ROCK N ROLL - MILANO

18/06/23
BARDOMAGNO
TERMOLI COMICS & GAMES - TERMOLI

19/06/23
GOJIRA + GUESTS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

20/06/23
MOTLEY CRUE + DEF LEPPARD
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

21/06/23
THREE DAYS GRACE + GUESTS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - MILANO

21/06/23
EARTHLESS + GIOBIA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

24/06/23
PORCUPINE TREE
CAVEA AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA
SABATON: a novembre la premiere del loro film in collaborazione con musei da tutto il mondo
13/06/2023 - 21:38 (51 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
67
72
80
75
82
76
78
75
70
75
76
65
ARTICOLI
03/09/2022
Live Report
HELLOWEEN + SABATON + BEAST IN BLACK + MOONLIGHT HAZE
Metal Music Festival, Ippodromo SNAI (MI), 27/08/2022
12/03/2022
Intervista
SABATON
La Storia è fatta di storie
31/01/2020
Live Report
SABATON + APOCALYPTICA + AMARANTHE
Alcatraz, Milano, 28/01/2020
31/01/2017
Live Report
SABATON + ACCEPT + TWILIGHT FORCE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 25/01/2017
17/08/2016
Intervista
SABATON
A tu per tu con Joakim Broden
08/02/2015
Live Report
SABATON + DELAIN + BATTLE BEAST
Alcatraz, Milano, 03/02/2015
01/05/2014
Intervista
SABATON
I nuovi eroi - A tu per tu con Pär Sundström
23/09/2012
Live Report
SABATON + ELUVEITIE + WISDOM
Alcatraz, Milano, 19/09/2012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/06/2023 - 21:38
SABATON: a novembre la premiere del loro film in collaborazione con musei da tutto il mondo
14/04/2023 - 15:05
SABATON: guarda il video di ''1916'' dal nuovo EP
06/04/2023 - 09:14
SABATON: uscirà a metà aprile l'EP ''Stories From the Werstern Front''
07/03/2023 - 00:40
NANOWAR OF STEEL: il video di ''Pasadena 1994'' con Joakim Broden dei Sabaton
24/01/2023 - 22:19
SABATON: ecco il lyric video di ''The First Soldier''
11/01/2023 - 18:58
SABATON: in arrivo il secondo EP 'Heroes of the Great War''
17/12/2022 - 11:45
SABATON: pubblicato il video animato di ''Lady of the Dark''
30/09/2022 - 15:35
SABATON: pubblicato a sorpresa un nuovo EP, ecco l'inedito ''Father''
28/03/2022 - 08:57
SABATON: annunciano ''The Symphony to End All Wars'' per maggio
04/03/2022 - 17:21
SABATON: ecco il video di ''Race To The Sea''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/06/2023 - 21:58
FEUERSCHWANZ: guarda il live video di ''Untot im Drachenboot''
13/06/2023 - 21:54
VEGA: rivelati i dettagli del nuovo album ''Battlelines''
13/06/2023 - 21:25
MASSACRE: una data nel nostro paese il prossimo mese di luglio
13/06/2023 - 10:13
MARTY FRIEDMAN: guarda il video di ''Shukumei''
13/06/2023 - 09:05
MALOKARPATAN: diffusi i primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Vertumnus Caesar''
13/06/2023 - 08:59
BLUT AUS NORD: ascolta il primo estratto dal nuovo album
13/06/2023 - 00:24
BLAZE BAYLEY: un nuovo live album a luglio, ecco i dettagli
13/06/2023 - 00:22
THE MYSTICAL HOT CHOCOLATE ENDEAVORS: ascolta ‘‘Eye to Eye’’ dal secondo disco in studio
13/06/2023 - 00:19
CANDLEBOX: i primi dettagli dell’ultimo album ‘‘The Long Goodbye’’
12/06/2023 - 19:02
ROBLEDO: a luglio esce ''Broken Soul'', ascolta il primo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     