IMMAGINI
la band
locandina del tour
PRIMORDIAL: prime indiscrezioni sul nuovo disco e annunciato il nuovo tour
03/12/2017 - 15:28 (35 letture)

Doomale
Domenica 3 Dicembre 2017, 15.46.50
1
Ottima notizia, sia per l'album sia per il tour coi Moonsorrow. Due garanzie su disco e dal vivo.
RECENSIONI
85
90
89
90
79
ARTICOLI
03/01/2015
Intervista
PRIMORDIAL
Il metal di adesso? Di buono c’è solo l’underground!
26/02/2014
Live Report
PRIMORDIAL + CADAVERIA + LUNARSEA + SHORES OF NULL
Rock'n'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO),21/02/2014
 
