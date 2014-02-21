PRIMORDIAL: prime indiscrezioni sul nuovo disco e annunciato il nuovo tour

|
Gli irlandesi Primordial hanno annunciato di aver terminato le registrazioni del loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà Exile Amongst The Ruins e che uscirà per la fine di marzo 2018.
In concomitanza con l'annuncio della nuova release, il gruppo ha anche annunciato il nuovo tour europeo, che li vedrà affiancati da Moonsorrow e Der Weg Einer Freiheit.
Potrete leggere le date di seguito, purtroppo al momento non sembra essere prevista una tappa in italia.
April
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherland - Neushoorn
13 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
14 - Paris, France - Trabendo
15 - Brugge, Belgium - Entrepot
16 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
17 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
18 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
19 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
20 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
21 - Prague, Czech Republic - Akropolis
22 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colloseum
23 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
24 - Wien, Austria - Szene
25 - München, Germany - Backstage
26 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
27 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle