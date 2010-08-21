ACCEPT: iniziata la fase di scrittura dei nuovi pezzi per Napalm Records

Tramite un'intervista che potete leggere a questo link
, il chitarrista degli Accept Wolf Hoffman
ha dichiarato che sono in fase di scrittura i nuovi pezzi che faranno parte del prossimo album del combo tedesco, successore di Too Mean To Die
e in uscita sotto Napalm Records
. We just signed a new deal with Napalm Records and they’re desperately waiting for a new album. We are currently working on new tracks. While we’re on the road, I sit with my guitar in my room and shred away, you know, collecting new ideas. Absolutely.